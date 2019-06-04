MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch rips Ivanka and Jared’s ‘smugness and entitlement’: ‘I think it’s repulsive’

Senior White House advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are “repulsive” as they galavant around the United Kingdom as part of Donald Trump’s official state visit, an MSNBC anchor and former neighbor of the couple explained on Tuesday.

“As Trump parades around London, it’s hard not to notice the state visit also looks a whole lot like a family vacation/junket. His entourage includes all of his adult children, even the ones without any official role in his administration,” Nicolle Wallace reported.

For analysis, Wallace interviewed Donny Deutsch, host of the new show “Saturday Night Politics” on MSNBC.

“I think it’s repulsive. I used to live in a building with Jared and Ivanka, they were very nice, pleasant young people,” Deutsch noted.

“To see the smugness and entitlement now on their faces, I find it — the only word I can keep using is repulsive,” he continued.

“The fact that they are there as a family is just gross,” Deutsch concluded.

Watch: