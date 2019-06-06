MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace explains how Trump’s bumbling UK interview exposed a ‘dirty little secret’

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace opened her show “Deadline: White House” on Wednesday by tearing into President Donald Trump’s embarrassing state visit to the United Kingdom.

“As the third day of Donald Trump’s European vacation enters its final hours, and on the eve of a somber and sacred day of remembrance, the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the whole world is now in on America’s dirty little secret,” she said. “For Donald Trump, no jab is too low, no hour too late to tweet insults, and his grasp on global affairs and domestic, for that matter, [is] very, very loose.”

The reference to late-night Twitter insults was clearly a reference to the president’s bizarre screed against Bette Midler launched in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Wallace went on to play a series of clips from Piers Morgan’s interview with Trump, which aired earlier in the day, that turned into a bumbling mess.

“He would appear to know less, if possible, than the day he was elected,” Wallace said. In the clips, Trump admitted to calling Megan Markle “nasty,” a comment he had previously said never happened, even though it was recorded and made public. He also made bizarre and embarrassingly simple-minded remarks about climate change and nuclear weapons. Wallace later said that it seemed like he couldn’t follow his own thoughts for longer than six seconds.

Watch the clip below: