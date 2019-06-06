MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace explains how Trump’s bumbling UK interview exposed a ‘dirty little secret’
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace opened her show “Deadline: White House” on Wednesday by tearing into President Donald Trump’s embarrassing state visit to the United Kingdom.
“As the third day of Donald Trump’s European vacation enters its final hours, and on the eve of a somber and sacred day of remembrance, the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the whole world is now in on America’s dirty little secret,” she said. “For Donald Trump, no jab is too low, no hour too late to tweet insults, and his grasp on global affairs and domestic, for that matter, [is] very, very loose.”
The reference to late-night Twitter insults was clearly a reference to the president’s bizarre screed against Bette Midler launched in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
Wallace went on to play a series of clips from Piers Morgan’s interview with Trump, which aired earlier in the day, that turned into a bumbling mess.
“He would appear to know less, if possible, than the day he was elected,” Wallace said. In the clips, Trump admitted to calling Megan Markle “nasty,” a comment he had previously said never happened, even though it was recorded and made public. He also made bizarre and embarrassingly simple-minded remarks about climate change and nuclear weapons. Wallace later said that it seemed like he couldn’t follow his own thoughts for longer than six seconds.
Watch the clip below:
“The whole world is now in on America’s dirty little secret: for Donald Trump, no jab is too low, no hour too late to tweet insults, and his grasp on global affairs and domestic, for that matter, very, very loose” – @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/MVnaZSnQoT
— Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) June 5, 2019
British spy behind the ‘pee tape’ dossier worried the IG will ‘throw him under the bus’: report
On Wednesday, the conservative Washington Examiner reported that Christopher Steele, the former British spy behind the infamous "dossier" outlining President Donald Trump's ties to Russia, is worried the Justice Department's inspector general will "throw him under the bus" in his report on whether Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court protocol was properly followed.
The original reporting came from Matthew Rosenberg, a CNN contributor and New York Times reporter who spoke to people in Steele's orbit.
Some Texas gun rights groups oppose a state-funded gun storage safety campaign. But not the NRA.
After several of their priority bills failed to gain traction, some gun rights advocates said House and Senate leadership failed them. Now they’re calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to veto a line item in the state budget they say would add insult to an injurious legislative session.
But that same line in the state’s $251 billion budget is being viewed differently by other firearms enthusiasts.
While some smaller, homegrown groups view the item — $1 million for a public awareness campaign to promote responsible gun storage among firearms owners — as an affront to the Second Amendment, the National Rifle Association says it is unopposed to, though not thrilled by, the public awareness campaign.
It’s official: Trump will transform America’s most important holiday into event ‘centered on him and his supporters’
Since he became President, Donald Trump has been trying to transform America into a nation united under Trumpism. His attempt to hold a military parade similar to those in dictatorships like North Korea failed, after cost projections skyrocketed and his military advisors did their best to stonewall.
But now the President has found a way to "Make America Great Again," by turning a decades-old annual nonpartisan Fourth of July celebration of America and American history into a thinly-veiled campaign rally that would be, as The Washington Post reports, "a grand patriotic display centered on him and his supporters."