MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow chuckles at the bizarre place Trump will be forced to meet the Irish Prime Minister
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow couldn’t help but laugh at the bizarre negotiations with the Irish Prime Minister when it comes to meeting President Donald Trump.
Trump, who has been over the pond for a U.K. visit, wanted to make a stop in Ireland on the way back to the United States. Trump demanded the Irish Prime Minister meet him at his personal golf course in Ireland, but that answer got a resounding “no.” Other options didn’t work out either. Now, where they’re meeting is a little strange.
“He will be meeting with the Irish prime minister at the VIP lounge at the Shannon Airport in Ireland,” Maddow said with a smirk. “The Shannon Airport is — nothing wrong with it. It’s not a big fancy place, though. And I’m guessing that the VIP lounge is very nice there. But holding that meeting for President Trump in that somewhat awkward location, that was arranged, that was sort of the Plan Z after all of the other options had fallen through.”
She went on to note that the Irish government wasn’t so keen on doing what would amount to a giant government funded commercial for the Trump golf course. That’s why they refused to meet at his property.
“No, we will not use our government to create a commercial for your golf course. Even though you, sir, are clearly comfortable using the American government to hold a commercial for your golf course. We’re not going to do that,” Maddow paraphrased.
The Irish then proposed meeting at one of the castles as another option. Trump didn’t want to do that.
So, now they’re meeting in the VIP lounge.
“Instead, they will meet at the airport, which is a little weird. But this whole overseas trip has been pretty sort of clunky for the president,” Maddow continued. She then launched in the flubs and scandals that have plagued the president over the last several days.
Watch the full clip below:
CNN’s Jake Tapper compares Trump’s tweet on Bette Midler to Eisenhower before D-Day — it didn’t go well for the president
CNN anchor Jake Tapper received a jolt on Tuesday with two diametrically opposed views on leadership.
President Donald Trump engaged in a 1:30 a.m. local time Twitter feud with actress Bette Midler.
Tapper had been reading about former Supreme Allied Commander Dwight Eisenhower and D-Day, prior to the battle's 75th anniversary on Thursday.
"I just spent an hour reading about Eisenhower the day before D-Day. Reading this tweet after that hour was like jumping into a lake in the middle of winter," Tapper noted.
Scandal-plagued Tennessee House Speaker says he’ll resign — but collect more than two months of pay first
On Tuesday, embattled, scandal-ridden Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada finally announced he will be resigning from the legislature, an announcement that was expected after his own caucus issued a vote of no confidence in him.
There's just one catch: Casada has announced that he will be resigning in August — 72 days from now. Which means he stands to collect nearly $15,000 in taxpayer-funded salary even after having resigned in disgrace:
#BREAKING - Glen Casada officially announces he will resign of August 2nd. That is a full 73 days from the day he announced his intent to resign. He will earn an additional $14,600 of taxpayer money in the meantime ...