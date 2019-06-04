MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow chuckles at the bizarre place Trump will be forced to meet the Irish Prime Minister

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow couldn’t help but laugh at the bizarre negotiations with the Irish Prime Minister when it comes to meeting President Donald Trump.

Trump, who has been over the pond for a U.K. visit, wanted to make a stop in Ireland on the way back to the United States. Trump demanded the Irish Prime Minister meet him at his personal golf course in Ireland, but that answer got a resounding “no.” Other options didn’t work out either. Now, where they’re meeting is a little strange.

“He will be meeting with the Irish prime minister at the VIP lounge at the Shannon Airport in Ireland,” Maddow said with a smirk. “The Shannon Airport is — nothing wrong with it. It’s not a big fancy place, though. And I’m guessing that the VIP lounge is very nice there. But holding that meeting for President Trump in that somewhat awkward location, that was arranged, that was sort of the Plan Z after all of the other options had fallen through.”

She went on to note that the Irish government wasn’t so keen on doing what would amount to a giant government funded commercial for the Trump golf course. That’s why they refused to meet at his property.

“No, we will not use our government to create a commercial for your golf course. Even though you, sir, are clearly comfortable using the American government to hold a commercial for your golf course. We’re not going to do that,” Maddow paraphrased.

The Irish then proposed meeting at one of the castles as another option. Trump didn’t want to do that.

So, now they’re meeting in the VIP lounge.

“Instead, they will meet at the airport, which is a little weird. But this whole overseas trip has been pretty sort of clunky for the president,” Maddow continued. She then launched in the flubs and scandals that have plagued the president over the last several days.

Watch the full clip below: