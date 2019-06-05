MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow is mortified at Trump’s humiliating remarks to the Irish prime minister
When President Donald Trump met with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Wednesday, he committed perhaps the most obvious faux pas imaginable. Really, we should have been expecting it.
“It will all work out very well, also for you, with your wall, your border,” Trump said, referring to Brexit and the potential strain it could have on Ireland’s border with Northern Ireland. “We have a border situation in the United States, and you have one over here.”
Of course, the conflict between Ireland and Northern Ireland is one of the most prominent features of the island’s recent history, and the prime minister had no interest in inflaming tensions, as is Trump’s perpetual inclination.
“I think one thing we want to avoid, of course, is a wall or border between us,” Varadkar said.
On her show Wednesday night, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was mortified at Trump’s obtuse comments. She called them “careless, reckless, ignorant.”
“If you have any sense of that conflict and what it has taken to resolve it to the extent that it has been resolved — again, over the course of our lifetimes. This is recent stuff, current stuff. For any prominent American in any position — even just somebody in a business position, somebody in sports — to have gone over to Ireland and have done that?” she said. “But for a president to have done it?”
Watch the clip below:
For any prominent American in any position to have gone over to Ireland and have done that, it would just be a terrible thing for any American of prominence to have done. But for a president to have done it? pic.twitter.com/UeSX8jjpbL
— Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) June 6, 2019
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow schools Trump about the time Nixon tried to hijack July 4th for himself
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow announced that President Donald Trump has officially been granted permission to hold his "Salute to America" rally on the national mall. In 1970, however, former President Richard Nixon attempted to do the same thing in an effort to get more people to support the Vietnam War. It didn't go well.
Dating back to 1909, Washington, DC has hosted July 4th celebrations, but one president in history tried to make it about himself: Richard Nixon.
"We hope 'Honor America Day' will unify us fundamentally in our belief in our wonderful nation," Nixon's people said ahead of the event. All the while, students at Kent State University are being shot for protesting the war.
CNN
Progressive activist destroys Trump campaign press secretary: Trump is ‘a giant failure on his signature issue’
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," The Young Turks' Cenk Uygur and President Donald Trump's campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany clashed over the administration's immigration policy.
"Chris, why do we have this problem in the first place?" said Uygur. "Trump said he was going to stop the flow of migration. It's gone up 32 percent in the last month and the most we've had, both legal and illegal in 13 years. So, Kayleigh, I put it to you, isn't Donald Trump a giant failure on his signature issue? In fact, it's almost inarguable."
"No, he's not a giant failure," said McEnany. "First, I want to correct your fallacy that he puts kids in cages. A lot of those pictures were from the Obama Administration. So nice try. Doesn't work. We have a crisis on our hands. Do you acknowledge that at least, Cenk. You have a crisis ... More than the population of Miami and Atlanta. Do you at least acknowledge that that's a crisis?"
Tucker Carlson: The metric system is a ‘creepy’ new world order plot
In the midst of everything that is going on in the world today, Fox News' Tucker Carlson decided to warn his viewers about the one thing that is truly not a pressing threat to America: the metric system.
"Almost every nation on Earth has fallen to tyranny: the metric system," said Carlson. "From Beijing to Buenos Aires, from Lusaka to London, the people of the world have been forced to measure their environment in millimeters and kilograms. The United States is the only country that is resisted, but we have no reason to be ashamed for using feet and pounds."
No one has made a serious push in the United States for metrication since the Jimmy Carter administration, but in fact it would make a great deal of sense — metric units are much easier to convert between one another, and it would facilitate international trade, increase economic output, and even possibly prevent NASA missions from failing.