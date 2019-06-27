MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle gives Tim Ryan a reality check after his clash with Tulsi Gabbard
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) found himself getting absolutely pummeled by Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) on Wednesday night over whether to keep American forces in Afghanistan, where they’ve been operating for the past 18 years.
Ryan tried to clean up on Thursday morning during an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, who chided him for not having an effective response at the time.
“The reality is, we are for bringing people back home but the Taliban housed al-Qaeda,” he said. “While we can bring people home, we need to have some presence there so they don’t plan another attack against us.”
Ryan then went on to criticize Gabbard’s foreign policy judgement overall.
“I don’t think she’s shown really good judgement,” he said. “I mean, she’s met with Assad after he gassed young kids, and I think that’s a war crime.”
“Why didn’t you say that last night?” asked a puzzled Ruhle.
“Well, I tried to get back in,” she said. “But it was so hard to break through.”
Ruhle then pointed out the President Donald Trump always makes sure he overwhelms debate moderators to make sure he gets his points in.
“You gotta take your time on that stage to say, ‘I can take down this person!'” she said. “That was a message you could have hit her with!”
Watch the video below.
Who is Stephanie Grisham? New White House spokeswoman has an extensive history of lying
President Donald Trump has found a replacement for outgoing White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders: Stephanie Grisham, who has been serving as First Lady Melania Trump’s communications director since March 2017. British journalist Mehdi Hasan, who now lives in Washington, D.C., asserts in a June 26 article for The Intercept that Grisham is ideal for the position — and he doesn’t mean that in a good way. Grisham, Hasan stresses, will fit right in with the Trump Administration because she is a “demonstrable liar.”
Creationist Ken Ham accused of ‘bullying and spiritual abuse’ by former Creation Museum staffer
Creationist Ken Ham, best known for his Creation Museum that features scientifically and historically illiterate exhibits of biblical figures living side-by-side with dinosaurs, is being accused by a former employee of engaging in "bullying and spiritual abuse."
Via Patheos, former Answers in Genesis employee Ella Durham earlier this month wrote a lengthy and detailed account of the poor experiences she had working with Ham.
Mueller doesn’t need to hand the Democrats any Trump ‘bombshells’ — here’s why
In a column for Bloomberg (subscription required) Jonathan Bernstein suggested that House Democrats who have finally convinced special counsel Robert Mueller to answer questions in two public hearings in July shouldn't expect any bombshells -- but they may not need any major revelations to expand investigations into President Donald Trump.
According to Bernstein, the benefit of getting the reticent Mueller on national TV is two-fold: To allow the public to hear directly from him how his investigation was conducted and to allow lawmakers to ask carefully-worded questions that might elicit important information that may open new avenues of Congressional investigations.