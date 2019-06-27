MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle gives Tim Ryan a reality check after his clash with Tulsi Gabbard

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) found himself getting absolutely pummeled by Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) on Wednesday night over whether to keep American forces in Afghanistan, where they’ve been operating for the past 18 years.

Ryan tried to clean up on Thursday morning during an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, who chided him for not having an effective response at the time.

“The reality is, we are for bringing people back home but the Taliban housed al-Qaeda,” he said. “While we can bring people home, we need to have some presence there so they don’t plan another attack against us.”

Ryan then went on to criticize Gabbard’s foreign policy judgement overall.

“I don’t think she’s shown really good judgement,” he said. “I mean, she’s met with Assad after he gassed young kids, and I think that’s a war crime.”

“Why didn’t you say that last night?” asked a puzzled Ruhle.

“Well, I tried to get back in,” she said. “But it was so hard to break through.”

Ruhle then pointed out the President Donald Trump always makes sure he overwhelms debate moderators to make sure he gets his points in.

“You gotta take your time on that stage to say, ‘I can take down this person!'” she said. “That was a message you could have hit her with!”

Watch the video below.