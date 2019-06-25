Mueller agrees to testify in public about Russia investigation after House Democrats issue subpoena: report

On Tuesday evening, CNN reported that former special counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to testify in public about the Russia investigation, following subpoenas from House Democrats.

“The House Intelligence Committee and the House Judiciary Committee announced … the special counsel has agreed to appear in public on July 17th in an open session to testify about what he found as a part of his two-year investigation into Russian interference, as well as potential obstruction of justice in the White House,” said CNN reported Manu Raju. “Now, they say in this letter, both the chairmen of these committees, Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff, that they have subpoenaed Bob Mueller and he’s agreed to testify under subpoena.”

