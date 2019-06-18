Quantcast
Nancy Pelosi rips ‘cruel’ Trump for his ‘discriminatory policies’ that have done nothing to help

8 mins ago

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told President Donald Trump that he should probably meet with Congress before unleashing a hellish mass arrest across the United States.

The president announced Tuesday that ICE intends to issue a nationwide arrest warrant to all undocumented immigrants, who will be rounded up for speedy trials so they can be deported.

“Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in,” Trump tweeted late Monday. “Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people long before they get to our Southern Border. Guatemala is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement. The only ones who won’t do anything are the Democrats in Congress. They must vote to get rid of the loopholes, and fix asylum! If so, Border Crisis will end quickly!”

When asked by Fox’s Chad Pergram, Pelosi called Trump “cruel,” and said if he really wanted solutions he’d talk to them.

“The President must walk away from these cruel, ineffective and discriminatory policies, and work with Democrats to support smart, effective immigration reform that honors our values and keeps families together and safe,” she said.

Nancy Pelosi rips 'cruel' Trump for his 'discriminatory policies' that have done nothing to help

6 mins ago

June 18, 2019

