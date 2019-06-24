NASA’s Curiosity rover finds new methane spike on Mars
NASA’s Curiosity Rover has detected the highest ever levels of methane in the course of its mission on Mars, an exciting discovery because the gas could point to the existence of microbial life.
But the methane could also be produced as a result of interactions between rocks and water.
“With our current measurements, we have no way of telling if the methane source is biology or geology, or even ancient or modern,” said Paul Mahaffy of NASA’s Goddard Spaceflight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.
The Curiosity team has caught whiffs of methane many times over since Curiosity touched down on the Martian surface in 2012.
One leading theory is that the methane is being released from underground reservoirs created by ancient life forms.
Though Mars has no active volcanoes like on Earth, it is possible that methane is being released from geological processes, involving reactions of carbon from carbonate rocks or carbon dioxide, with hydrogen from liquid water.
At the right temperatures these reactions produce methane.
Past papers have documented how background levels of the colorless, odorless gas seem to rise and fall seasonally.
The team have also noted sudden spikes in methane, but cannot say how long these temporary plumes last or why they differ from the seasonal patterns.
Researchers organized a new experiment over the weekend to gather more information about the latest spike, a suspected transient plume, in order to add context to the measurement.
“Curiosity’s scientists need time to analyze these clues and conduct many more methane observations,” the team said.
“They also need time to collaborate with other science teams, including those with the European Space Agency’s Trace Gas Orbiter, which has been in its science orbit for a little over a year without detecting any methane.”
Combining readings from the surface and from orbit could help them pinpoint the source of the gas and understand how it interacts with the planet’s atmosphere, which is about a hundred times thinner than Earth’s and 95 percent carbon dioxide.
“That might explain why the Trace Gas Orbiter’s and Curiosity’s methane observations have been so different.”
Meghan McCain compares herself to Trump rape accuser: ‘I’m going to get raked over the coals’ for doubting her
Meghan McCain doesn't doubt E. Jean Carroll's "pain" -- but she has some possible doubts about her claims that she was raped by President Donald Trump.
"The View" co-host agreed with New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, who wants to open an investigation into the author and columnist's allegations, but McCain cast doubts on the story.
"I think, 100 percent, we should open up that investigation," McCain said. "I think she deserves that."
But McCain admitted she wasn't entirely convinced by her claims.
"I watched the entire CNN interview, and she said well, maybe -- maybe," McCain said. "She seemed -- she also seemed at the time of this interview sort of -- she didn't seem to realize how big of a thing this would be, accusing our president of rape. It's not that I don't believe President Trump isn't capable of sexual assault and raping women. of course, we all heard of the 'grab them in the blank' tape."
CNN
CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin schools Kellyanne Conway for clinging to her White House job despite violating federal rules
The Hatch Act prohibits federal employees from engaging in partisan attacks that can be construed as campaign-related. In June, the Office of Special Counsel (OSC), a government watchdog group, found that Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway violated the law by “disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media." They called on President Donald Trump to fire Conway.
“Ms. Conway’s violations, if left unpunished, would send a message to all federal employees that they need not abide by the Hatch Act’s restrictions. Her actions thus erode the principal foundation of our democratic system—the rule of law,” the OSC said in a statement.
Report the urgency! This is a climate emergency!’: 70 arrested outside New York Times demanding paper treat climate like the crisis it is
Hundreds of people descended on the headquarters of the New York Times on Saturday to demand the "paper of record" drastically improve its coverage of the global climate crisis and specifically demanded its reporters refer to the situation as a "climate emergency" in alignment with what the world's scientific community is warning.
Coordinated by Extinction Rebellion NYC, 70 people were reported arrested after the group staged a sit-in on Eight Avenue in midtown Manhattan in order to bring attention to the failure of the paper—and that of the journalism industry overall—to adequately report on the global urgency of skyrocketing greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere, rapidly warming oceans, and all the associated perils that result. The group hung banners in front of the Times building as well as from the Port Authority Bus Terminal on the other side of the street.