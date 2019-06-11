Quantcast
Native American tribe kicks TransCanada trucks with KeystoneXL supplies off their reservation

Published

1 min ago

on

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal Police escorted off the reservation a truck belonging to the company building the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, KELO-TV reported Tuesday.

“The head of a South Dakota Tribe says Keystone XL workers are not welcome on the reservation,” the station reported. “Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal Police got a report of pipeline workers in Eagle Butte Monday night. Tribal officials say officers immediately escorted them off the reservation.”

Harold Frazier, the chairman of the Cheye River Reservation, blasted TC Energy — the company formerly known as TransCanada — in a statement.

“Any vehicles or personnel working on the Keystone XL pipeline are not welcome on this reservation,” Frazier said.

“Unlike the United States we welcome free speech and concerned citizens standing up for the law. This is Sioux Territory, we will not stand for more encroachments and defilement of our land,” he promised.

“I would like to thank the tribal members who brought this to our attention and stand with them in our opposition to the KXL pipeline,” Frazier added.

