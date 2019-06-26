Neo-Nazi suspect admits to German politician murder: minister
The key suspect in the killing of a pro-migrant politician has admitted to the gun murder, Germany’s interior minister said Wednesday after a special parliamentary commission hearing.
Stephan Ernst, 45, a far-right militant with previous convictions, is in custody for the assassination-style murder of local politician Walter Luebcke on June 2.
Speaking after the parliamentary hearing, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said the “suspect has confessed” to the killing and “said he acted alone.”
Investigators are now looking into whether others may have known of Ernst’s plans or even collaborated with him.
“We will also examine intensively in which circles he moved recently and in the last years,” said Seehofer.
“Therefore the clarification of this political murder is not over.”
The killing has deeply shaken Germany, and raised questions about whether the country has failed to take seriously a rising threat from neo-Nazis.
“It is now clearly confirmed that there is a far-right background,” Greens interior affairs expert Irene Mihalic told AFP after the parliamentary hearing.
The burning question is which network Ernst was linked to, and “whether this was tied to the NSU”. If so, “then part of the history of the NSU would need to be rewritten”.
The far-right militant group National Socialist Underground (NSU) killed nine Turkish and Greek-born immigrants and a German policewoman from 2000 to 2007, and carried out bomb attacks and bank robberies.
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU party has laid partial blame for Luebcke’s killing on the far-right party AfD, saying it contributed to inciting extremist hatred.
Luebcke was an outspoken defender of Merkel’s decision to welcome refugees and in 2015 drew the wrath of right-wing extremists by telling Germans who objected that they could leave the country.
Railing against migrants, the AfD scooped around 13 percent of the vote in 2017 general elections, becoming the biggest opposition party in parliament.
North Korea blasts Pompeo as obstruction to nuclear talks
North Korea denounced US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as an obstruction to nuclear negotiations on Wednesday, days before President Donald Trump visits Seoul while talks with Pyongyang are deadlocked.
The process has been stalled since a second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi in February collapsed, after they failed to agree on what the North would be willing to give up in exchange for sanctions relief.
The two sides have had minimal contact and Trump is due to fly to Seoul at the weekend for talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
Cocaine production hit new record in 2017: UN report
Global cocaine production reached an all-time high in 2017, breaking the previous year's record by 25 percent, the UN drugs and crime agency said Wednesday in its annual report, as production soars in post-conflict Colombia.
New remote fields and criminal gangs boosted production in the world's top supplier, despite efforts to steer rural communities away from coca cultivation following a peace deal with FARC rebels.
"Of course it's bad news every time. It's bad news for the producing countries... What is happening in Columbia is worrisome," said Angela Me, chief of research of the Vienna-based United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).
‘I’m in the sky’: French restaurant run by Argentine chef crowned world’s best
France's Mirazur restaurant -- whose Argentine chef Mauro Colagreco draws inspiration from the sea, the mountains, and his own garden -- was crowned Tuesday the world's best by an influential trade list, beating contenders from Denmark and Spain.
The accolade came just months after Colagreco was handed a third Michelin star, and was the first time a French establishment has triumphed in the World's 50 Best Restaurant list.
"I'm in the sky and I'm waiting to come back here," Colagreco said as he collected his award for his restaurant in the French Riviera town of Menton. "I don't have words to explain," he said.