Netanyahu fires two key ministers ahead of Israeli elections: official
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired two prominent ministers Sunday ahead of general elections set for September, the second time the country will go to the polls this year, an official said.
An official from Netanyahu’s office confirmed on condition of anonymity that Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked had been fired, without providing further details.
Both are right-wing rivals to Netanyahu and had broken off from his Likud party years earlier.
Their New Right party failed to win enough votes in April 9 elections to clear the threshold to join parliament.
It is not clear if they will run again in the polls set for September 17.
The pair issued a statement saying they were being replaced and thanking the Israeli public, but did not provide details.
Ministers remain in their posts immediately after Israeli elections, until the formation of the next administration.
Netanyahu failed to build a coalition after the April polls and opted instead for parliament to dissolve itself and approve new elections.
That prevented Israeli President Reuven Rivlin from selecting someone else to form a government.
Netanyahu has frequently clashed with Bennett, but it was unclear why he chose to dismiss him and Shaked now.
Both Shaked and Bennett also served in Netanyahu’s security cabinet, and the Jerusalem Post quoted sources close to the prime minister saying their service should not continue after they were rejected by voters.
The sackings could also allow Netanyahu to use the vacated ministries for pre-election bargaining.
Chris Wallace stumps ranking GOPer: Would the FBI be ‘derelict in their duty’ to ignore Russia attacks?
Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, alleged on Sunday that a "cabal" in the U.S. government plotted against President Donald Trump.
During an interview on Fox News, Collins blasted the FBI for subjecting the Trump campaign to a counterintelligence investigation into Russia's attack on the 2016 U.S. election.
"We've had two years of turmoil caused by a cabal that started at the FBI that we're now actually getting a chance to look into," Collins said, referencing Attorney General William Barr's probe into the origins of the Russia investigation.
2020 Election
Dem candidate slams saber-rattling Trump and John Bolton as ‘chickenhawks’ for ducking military service
Appearing on CNN to talk about his experience serving in battle as part of the U.S. Marines -- and his resulting post-traumatic stress -- Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) called out President Donald Trump and his National Security Adviser John Bolton for threatening war after getting through life avoiding the draft and military service.
Speaking with host Jake Tapper, Moulton detailed what it was like to serve overseas, but then talk turned to the possibility of yet another war in the Middle East.
"The parallels between how the Bush Administration pushed us into war with Iraq and how the Trump Administration under a draft-dodging commander-in-chief is pushing us into war with Iran parallel with Vietnam with what Bolton and [Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo are trying to do," Moulton explained. "[That's] put enough troops in the gulf that there's a good chance there will be the kind of interaction, an altercation that set off Vietnam, that that will set off war with Iran."
Commentary
What is the cost of lies?
The other day walking from my office in lower Manhattan to City Hall across Broadway I saw an MTA bus billboard for the HBO mini-series Chernobyl. The image on the poster was of clean-up workers with respirators shrouded in a toxic cloud with a simple question under the haunting image that read “What is the cost of lies?”
It struck me as ironic that on that particularly sunny day the rolling billboard was making its way through the very streets in lower Manhattan that almost 18 years ago were shrouded in a similarly toxic looking clouds after the collapse of the World Trade Center towers.