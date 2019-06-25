New 2020 poll shows Trump trailing all Democrats — some by double-digits
President Donald Trump trails all of his Democratic rivals in hypothetical matchups of the 2020 presidential race, according to the result of a new poll released Tuesday.
This article originally appeared on Salon.
The survey, conducted by Emerson Polling, found that the president lags behind former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., by 10 points nationally — 45 percent to 55 percent. He also trails Sen. Elizabeth Warren by six points — 47 percent to 53 percent —and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg by four points — 48 percent to 52 percent.
In regards to the crowded Democratic primary field, Spencer Kimball, director of the Emerson Poll, pointed out: “Similar to our other polls, Biden and Sanders voters are the most loyal with 50 percent to 55 percent saying they are set on their candidates.”
“Comparatively, 33 percent of Warren, 18 percent of Harris and 17 percent of Buttigieg voters say they will stick with their current choices,” he added. “This suggests that about 30 percent of the Democratic electorate are spoken for and another 30 percent leaning toward the top two candidates as of now leaves a narrow lane for another candidate to grab a plurality of the vote.”
The survey also showed that Trump maintains a steady approval rating of 43 percent, while his disapproval rating has dropping one point since last month to 48 percent.
It also found a gender gap among approval rating for the president, with 47 percent of male respondents approving and 47 percent disapproving of his job in office, as compared to females where 49 percent disapprove and 39 percent approve.
Several other national polls in recent weeks have showed Trump trailing Biden, who has held a commanding lead over the 2020 Democratic presidential field ahead of the first debates on June 26 and June 27. Other polling has indicated Biden leads Trump in several critical battleground states, including in internal polling conducted by the president’s re-election campaign.
Trump severed ties with three of his five pollsters after leaked internal polling showed him lagging behind Biden. The polling, conducted by the Trump campaign’s lead pollster Tony Fabrizio between March 13 and March 28, found Trump trailing Biden by double-digits across swing states seen as crucial to his re-election victory and in Democratic-leaning states where Republicans have sought to gain momentum. It also showed Trump underperforming in reliably red states that have not been competitive for decades in presidential elections.
Trump has angrily denied coverage of the numbers, telling reporters last week, “Those polls don’t exist. I just had a meeting with somebody that’s a pollster and I’m winning everywhere, so I just don’t know what you’re talking about.”
He also tweeted that his numbers are “the best numbers WE have ever had,” and claimed the numbers reported were from “Fake Polling.”
The Emerson College poll was conducted between June 21 and June 24 among 1,096 registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percent.
2020 Election
Why I’m waging info warfare against the GOP while most Democrats still prefer to ‘go high’ and lose
The ground shifted under Democrats during the 2016 election, but many refuse to acknowledge just how, or in what direction. Some are still content to lose close elections gracefully, even when the stakes for American democracy are the highest they have ever been. Others are so bent on proving that their electoral strategy is sound that they refuse to acknowledge Mark Zuckerberg has broken the traditional models of voter persuasion.
Nevertheless, a small group of Democratic operatives is no longer afraid to get their hands dirty. I am one of them.
I never intended to become a political operative. I wasn’t even thinking about the possibility when I set out to affect the 2017 special election for the US Senate in Alabama. I wanted to push back against the social media shenanigans that had helped elect Donald Trump and gather some data on their relative effectiveness because we were debating the impact of these tactics in a total vacuum of hard evidence either way. So when a documentarian recently asked me what it felt like to be a “political operative,” I was momentarily stunned by the realization that I had accidentally carved out a new career in white hat ratf*kery.
2020 Election
WATCH: Klobuchar uses Trump’s own intel advisors to blast GOP’s inaction on election security
Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), a 2020 presidential candidate, blasted her Republican colleagues on the Senate floor Tuesday morning over an election security bill.
Klobuchar wants to attach the legislation, known as the Secure Elections Act, to a defense spending bill. But the move faces opposition from GOP leadership and the White House.
“We know one thing, and who do we know it from? We know it from the president’s own national intelligence director, we know it from his FBI director, we know it from all of his security leaders, and that is that Russia invaded our democracy,” Klobuchar said.
2020 Election
Conservative writer warns Democrats all the ways they could blow it in 2020
On Tuesday, Never Trump conservative and The Bulwark editor Charlie Sykes wrote an editorial in Politico warning that Democrats could snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in 2020 — and urged them to not do anything foolish.
"Donald Trump remains historically unpopular because the past three years have cemented the public’s image of the president as a deeply dishonest, erratic, narcissistic, Twitter-addicted bully. As a result, a stunning 57 percent of voters say they will definitely not vote to reelect him next year and he trails Democratic challengers in key states," wrote Sykes.