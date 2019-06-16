New biographer claims she knows how Kim Jong Un will die
A new biography about Kim Jong Un by Anna Fifield is uncovering many of the unique moments in the childhood of the North Korean dictator. But one piece that isn’t included in the book is her prediction for how the leader will die.
In a CNN interview with Brian Todd, Fifield explained that Kim’s chain-smoking, drinking and consumption of rich and fatty foods would likely be his undoing. She doesn’t anticipate he’ll ever have a coup d’etat, but he could probably have a heart attack.
Other shocking observations she made include that Kim’s parents had to bring in children so that he would have someone to play with him, effectively meaning his “friends” were paid for.
She also noted that she doesn’t believe he is a psychopath or sociopath.
“He’s brutal and a tyrant, but he is not psychopathic. He’s not irrational. He approached this task in a very cold, clinical, ruthless way.”
Fifield said that when it comes to the close relationship he’s attempting to build with President Donald Trump, it’s all for the purposes of manipulating the United States leader.
Black Republican: Cops ‘treat their dogs better than they treat us’
Black Republican political commentator Shermichael Singleton was part of a panel discussing the Phoenix police department that violently arrested the parents of a little girl who walked out of a dollar store with a doll.
The incident occurred months ago, but only now the footage is being released by police, revealing the way the family was treated.
Democratic strategist Joel Payne seemed appalled at the police in the video and the mark that likely left on the children who experienced it.
"I think about that young man talking about his child, and this is their first interaction with police," he said, noting Father's Day. "And that is the life, that's the life lesson that that child is being taught is that in that moment, that police officer was trying to hurt her and to hurt her parents. That's unacceptable."
US attacks Russia’s power grid — but Trump was kept in the dark about it
The New York Times is reporting that the United States is cyber attacking Russia's electric power grid and other targets—and that President Donald Trump is being kept out of the loop.
"The American strategy has shifted more toward offense, officials say, with the placement of potentially crippling malware inside the Russian system at a depth and with an aggressiveness that had never been tried before."
Trump has not been briefed on the operation because of “the possibility that he might countermand it or discuss it with foreign officials.”
Israel’s Netanyahu just christened a building named after Trump — that doesn’t even exist
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spent his Father’s Day dedicating a new Trump Tower-type building that hasn't been built in a town that doesn't exist.
Standing in front of a large sign saying "Trump Heights," Netanyahu, who is being forced back into another election, announced the building before planning even began, Axios reported.
A great day on the Golan. PM Netanyahu and I had the honor to dedicate “Trump Heights” — first time Israel has dedicated a village in honor of a sitting president since Harry Truman (1949). Happy Birthday Mr. President!! @POTUS pic.twitter.com/fdYWzokFLK