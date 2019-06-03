Quantcast
New report suggests Trump is using campaign funds to line his own pockets

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is spending a hefty sum of money to rent space in his own Manhattan building, the HuffPost reported Monday, but it’s not clear if there’s any real reason for the expenditure — other than to line the president’s own pockets.

The Trump Tower space where the campaign is reportedly spending $37,500 a month, is currently in dire financial straits as it struggles to find tenants, the report said. Under such conditions, it certainly doesn’t hurt if the owner has a donor-funded campaign that he can order to direct funds to the property.

But is the expense actually justified? The report explained:

No more than “four or five” campaign staffers work at Trump’s Manhattan base, according to an informal adviser close to the White House, where the campaign rents a few thousand square feet as its “headquarters.” The per-square-foot cost is likely at least triple what the Republican National Committee pays for the much larger space it shares with the campaign in Arlington, according to a HuffPost analysis.

It added that, according to an anonymous source, the biggest obvious benefit to keeping the space when staffers could be working out of Arlington is that it helps Trump financially,

So is it legal? Maybe not, but like so many things Trump does, it may be the kind of legal violation that is easy to get away with:

Erin Chlopak, once an FEC attorney and now with the Campaign Legal Center advocacy group, said Trump’s use of campaign money for his personal benefit might be illegal ― if it can be proven that the Trump Tower office is not serving any legitimate campaign purpose.

Absent such proof, though, even such “shady” behavior may be permissible, she said. “Campaigns do have a fair amount of leeway to determine how much space they need and how much to spend for it.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner refused to say whether Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, had ordered a hit on "Washington Post" journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a wide-ranging interview with "Axios on HBO."

In his conversation with reporter Jonathan Swan, Kushner also declined to weigh in on whether bin Salman should account for Khashoggi's body. The president's son-in-law said he is awaiting the results of an investigation to determine who is at fault, even though the CIA has reportedly said with a high degree of confidence that blame rests with the Saudi crown prince. The U.S. Senate unanimously placed the blame on bin Salman's shoulders.

President Donald Trump and Rep. Beto O'Rourke made headlines in February when the future 2020 candidates laid out two distinctly different visions for America in dueling rallies in the border city of El Paso — and they apparently took two different approaches to paying their tabs, too.

Although O'Rourke's campaign owed the city $28,630.50, the former Texas congressman and Senate candidate paid a deposit of $7,609.14 before paying the rest of the bill right before its May 24 deadline, according to ABC News. By contrast, Trump's campaign owes the city of El Paso a total of $470,417.05 for his "Make America Great Again" rally. Due on April 26, that amount has yet to be paid, and accounts for roughly 63 percent of the city's contingency budget for the year.

