New York Times editorial board rips Trump for failed promises to American workers

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, The New York Times editorial board said that President Donald Trump is sending a loud and clear message to American workers. They noted that while Trump campaigned on supporting workers that his actions over the past two years have proven otherwise.

“Mr. Trump said during the 2016 campaign that he supported a $10 federal minimum hourly wage, but since taking office he hasn’t sought any increase in the minimum wage, currently $7.25 an hour,” the editorial board wrote.

Adding, “Instead, his administration has tried to limit worker pay. In April, the Labor Department ruled that workers for an unidentified cleaning company, and for similar businesses, were contractors rather than employees and therefore not entitled to be paid a minimum wage or overtime or to have the company pay a portion of their Social Security taxes.”

The board went onto explain that Trump’s nomination for the Supreme Court shows that he does not have workers best interest in mind.

“Mr. Trump’s first Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, provided the deciding vote last year in a case that hobbled public-sector unions by barring the mandatory collection of fees from workers who decline to join. The ruling allows workers to enjoy the benefits of unions without contributing to the cost — and, over time, will make it more difficult for unions to provide those benefits. The confirmation of Mr. Trump’s second nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, has solidified a pro-business majority on the court,” they wrote.

The board ripped Trump for treating American workers as if they are on their own.

“The decision, and the administration’s broader pattern of actions and inaction, is sending a clear message to American workers: You’re on your own,” the editorial board wrote.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Breaking Banner

House Oversight Committee to vote on holding Bill Barr and Wilbur Ross in contempt

Published

46 mins ago

on

June 3, 2019

By

According to CNN congressional reporter Manu Raju, the House Oversight Committee will vote to hold Bill Barr and Wilbur Ross in contempt for refusing to comply with subpoenas.

The probe related to the added question to the Census about the citizenship status of occupants in the home.

More contempt votes on tap: House Oversight to vote to hold Bill Barr and Wilbur Ross in contempt over the failure to comply with subpoenas in census probe

— Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 3, 2019

Breaking Banner

Steve Bannon gets humiliated for spreading a blatant falsehood about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 3, 2019

By

Many far-right Republicans haven’t been shy about making hysterical, exaggerated or wildly inaccurate claims about Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. And one claim that definitely falls into the “wildly inaccurate” category can be attributed to Steve Bannon, ex-White House strategist in the Trump Administration and former executive chairman of Breitbart News.

The Daily Beast has obtained a clip of Bannon being interviewed in July 2018 for director Alison Klayman’s documentary “The Brink.” In the clip, Bannon claims that during Ocasio-Cortez’ congressional primary victory speech of June 2018, she trumpeted her desire to impeach Trump. But according to Klayman, AOC didn’t mention Trump at all during that speech.

Breaking Banner

Watergate star witness John Dean called to testify to Congress about the Mueller report

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 3, 2019

By

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean is being called to testify on Robert Mueller's Russia investigation report.

Dean, who also testified during the Watergate era, is expected to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on June 10, according to Politico.

“These hearings will allow us to examine the findings laid out in Mueller’s report so that we can work to protect the rule of law and protect future elections through consideration of legislative and other remedies," Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said in a statement.

