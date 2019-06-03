New York Times editorial board rips Trump for failed promises to American workers

On Monday, The New York Times editorial board said that President Donald Trump is sending a loud and clear message to American workers. They noted that while Trump campaigned on supporting workers that his actions over the past two years have proven otherwise.

“Mr. Trump said during the 2016 campaign that he supported a $10 federal minimum hourly wage, but since taking office he hasn’t sought any increase in the minimum wage, currently $7.25 an hour,” the editorial board wrote.

Adding, “Instead, his administration has tried to limit worker pay. In April, the Labor Department ruled that workers for an unidentified cleaning company, and for similar businesses, were contractors rather than employees and therefore not entitled to be paid a minimum wage or overtime or to have the company pay a portion of their Social Security taxes.”

The board went onto explain that Trump’s nomination for the Supreme Court shows that he does not have workers best interest in mind.

“Mr. Trump’s first Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, provided the deciding vote last year in a case that hobbled public-sector unions by barring the mandatory collection of fees from workers who decline to join. The ruling allows workers to enjoy the benefits of unions without contributing to the cost — and, over time, will make it more difficult for unions to provide those benefits. The confirmation of Mr. Trump’s second nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, has solidified a pro-business majority on the court,” they wrote.

The board ripped Trump for treating American workers as if they are on their own.

“The decision, and the administration’s broader pattern of actions and inaction, is sending a clear message to American workers: You’re on your own,” the editorial board wrote.