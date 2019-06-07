Nicolle Wallace reveals Trump’s ‘soft underbelly’ that is the ‘real trigger’ for his latest panic

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace revealed what she views as President Donald Trump’s “soft underbelly” on Friday’s “Deadline: White House.”

Prior to her journalism career, Wallace was a top Republican strategist who served as White House communications director in the George W. Bush administration.

“Donald Trump’s soft underbelly has been exposed,” Wallace reported.

“Apparently, talk of being sent to prison is his real trigger,” she continued. “For the second straight day, the president is ranting about Nancy Pelosi, saying she’d rather see him serve time in prison for his alleged crimes than be impeached.”

“Today the president is calling Nancy Pelosi disgusting and a disgrace with this tweet sent on his way home from the UK,” she noted.

Nervous Nancy Pelosi is a disgrace to herself and her family for having made such a disgusting statement, especially since I was with foreign leaders overseas. There is no evidence for such a thing to have been said. Nervous Nancy & Dems are getting Zero work done in Congress…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2019

…and have no intention of doing anything other than going on a fishing expedition to see if they can find anything on me – both illegal & unprecedented in U.S. history. There was no Collusion – Investigate the Investigators! Go to work on Drug Price Reductions & Infrastructure! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2019

