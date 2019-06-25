‘No locks’: GOPer says kids at migrant camps are ‘free to leave anytime’ but they don’t because they like it
Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX) argued on Monday that children at border detention facilities are “free to leave” if they do not like the conditions.
In an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, Burgess said that he has not personally seen the appalling conditions that media often describe for the children at the centers.
“So you think this is fictional?” Hayes asked.
“I don’t know if it’s hyperbole,” Burgess replied. “Hatred for this president is so intense that people are liable to say anything.”
“I’ve been to the [detention center] at Casa Padre,” the congressman added. “Yes, it’s a restored K-Mart. But you know what? There’s not a lock on the door. Any child is free to leave at anytime but they don’t. You know why? Because they are well taken care of.”
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
Yet another Kushner real estate project is deep in the red: report
In 2018, Jared Kushner's real estate empire was in serious trouble — 666 Fifth Avenue, which Kushner had purchased at the top of the market just before the financial crisis, was hemorrhaging money and unable to rent out all its space. The company averted disaster with a bailout from Brookfield Asset Management, a Canadian company with ties to the state investment fund of Qatar.
Now, according to Bloomberg News, Kushner's company is in trouble again as yet another New York property is bleeding red ink.
CNN
Moderate Dem lawmaker tells CNN why Trump’s ‘appalling behavior’ changed his mind on impeachment
Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), a moderate Democrat and a member of the centrist New Democrat Coalition, went on CNN on Tuesday to explain why he has changed his mind and now supports starting an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
In an interview with CNN's John Berman, Himes said that Trump has regularly shown that he doesn't care about obeying the law, as evidenced by his decision to completely shrug off his own Office of Special Counsel's finding that adviser Kellyanne Conway has repeatedly violated the Hatch Act.
"Kellyanne Conway had clearly broken the law and she should be removed from office," Himes said. "And the president said, 'Ah heck, that doesn't matter.'"
WATCH: The Mueller Report star-studded live stream video
So this happened. Eighteen of Hollywood's biggest celebrities convened to bring The Mueller Report to the stage - and the star power behind the effort was mind-boggling.
The players included Annette Bening, Kevin Kline, John Lithgow, Frederick Weller, Ben McKenzie, Michael Shannon, Noah Emmerich, Justin Long, Jason Alexander, Gina Gershon, Wilson Cruz, Joel Grey, Alyssa Milano, Kyra Sedgwick, Alfre Woodard, Piper Perabo, Zachary Quinto, and Aidan Quinn.
The live reading, titled The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts, was written by Robert Schenkkan and presented by Law Works Monday night.