‘No locks’: GOPer says kids at migrant camps are ‘free to leave anytime’ but they don’t because they like it

Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX) argued on Monday that children at border detention facilities are “free to leave” if they do not like the conditions.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, Burgess said that he has not personally seen the appalling conditions that media often describe for the children at the centers.

“So you think this is fictional?” Hayes asked.

“I don’t know if it’s hyperbole,” Burgess replied. “Hatred for this president is so intense that people are liable to say anything.”

“I’ve been to the [detention center] at Casa Padre,” the congressman added. “Yes, it’s a restored K-Mart. But you know what? There’s not a lock on the door. Any child is free to leave at anytime but they don’t. You know why? Because they are well taken care of.”

