‘None of your business!’ Trump lashes out when reporter asks him about meeting with Putin
While leaving for his trip to Japan on Wednesday, President Donald Trump stopped to speak with the press on the South Lawn of the White House, where one reporter asked a question that clearly struck a nerve.
Sarah Westwood, a reporter for CNN, asked Trump whether he planned on telling Russian President Vladimir Putin at their upcoming meeting not to interfere in the 2020 election.
“I’ll have a very good conversation with him,” Trump said. Then, with venom in his voice and facial expression, he added: “What I say to him is none of your business!”
Trump frequently lashes out at reporters, but his insults and broadsides tend to seem performative — it’s clear he enjoys lambasting reporters when he gets the chance. But this question really appeared to get under Trump’s skin, eliciting an outburst that showed how sensitive he is about the issue and prompting him to quickly move on to another question. Before this question, he had said of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and the continuing probes driven by congressional Democrats, “The Mueller thing never stops! … At what point does it end?”
But his claim that Westwood’s question wasn’t her business was as absurd as it was revealing. When Trump speaks to a foreign leader, he is speaking on behalf of the American people — that makes it every American’s business. And as a White House reporter, it’s literally Westwood’s job to find out what Trump says in situations like this, whether he wants her to know or not. The fact that Trump has been particularly secretive about his conversations with Putin has made their relationship, and his plans for American relations with Russia, even more suspicious. And Trump’s position toward foreign leaders’ potential election interference has become of even greater importance recently when the president suggested he would welcome opposition research on his political opponents from other countries’ governments, even though this could violate the law.
How the GOP is embracing more ruthless power grabs in the face of huge political challenges
On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on two cases highlighting the collision between partisan power grabs and setting the ground rules for two of the most important elections in America—those for U.S. House and state legislative chambers.
This article was produced by Voting Booth, a project of the Independent Media Institute.
One ruling concerns whether the Trump administration can add a question to the 2020 census that asks if anyone residing in that address is not a U.S. citizen. The other concerns whether hyper-partisanship is unconstitutional when state legislatures run by a single party draw electoral districts to maximize their party’s likelihood of winning elections.
Trump: China needs trade deal as economy ‘going down the tubes’
A bullish President Donald Trump warned China of an even deeper trade war Wednesday ahead of a G20 summit where he will meet President Xi Jinping, saying China's remaining imports are "ripe" for tariffs.
Markets are anxiously watching the Trump-Xi meeting, due Saturday, for a breakthrough in the dispute pitting the world's two largest economies against each other.
Insisting that a strong negotiating hand means he has no need to give way, Trump did not especially seek to calm those nerves.
"China's economy is going down the tubes -- they want to make a deal," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business News just hours before taking off for the summit in Osaka, Japan.
Trump warns any conflict with Iran ‘wouldn’t last long’
President Donald Trump said Wednesday he does not want a war with Iran but warned that if fighting does break out, it "wouldn't last very long," even as Iran's president tried to tamp down soaring tensions.
Trump also hinted that any conflict would be waged with air strikes, saying there would no US boots on the ground.
His remarks came after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani tried to rein in the crisis between the two archfoes, saying that Iran "never seeks war" with the United States.
Washington has ratcheted up crippling economic sanctions on Tehran after the Islamic Republic's forces shot down an unmanned US drone in the Gulf region last week, following a series of attacks on oil tankers that Washington blamed on Iran.