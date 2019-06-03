Quantcast
Connect with us

North Virginia pastor apologizes for praying for Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

Pastor David Platt McLean of Bible Church in Northern Virginia apologized to his congregation after praying for President Donald Trump. Trump made an unannounced visit to the church to meet with McLean and to pray for the families and victims of Virginia Beach, that left 12 dead.

McLean noted that Trump’s policy and language had hurt members of his church, but explained that he tried his best to love and honor all people.

“Sometimes we find ourselves in situations that we didn’t see coming, and we’re faced with a decision in a moment when we don’t have the liberty of deliberation, so we do our best to glorify God,” McLean said in a statement. “Today, I found myself in one of those situations.”

He added that he was not expecting the president’s visit and acted in the best way he knew how too.

“At the end of my sermon at the 1:00 worship gathering, I stepped to the side for what I thought would be a couple of moments in quiet reflection as we prepared to take the Lord’s Supper. But I was immediately called backstage and told that the President of the United States was on his way to the church, would be there in a matter of minutes, and would like for us to pray for him,” he said.

Adding, “This weighs heavy on my heart,” he continued. “I love every member of this church, and I only want to lead us with God’s Word in a way that transcends political party and position, heals the hurts of racial division and injustice, and honors every man and woman made in the image of God.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Why does Ivanka have a maxi pad stuck to her head?’ and other hilarious quips about the Trumps’ UK visit

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 3, 2019

By

The citizens of London weren't excited to see American President Donald Trump Monday. Crowds of protesters have unleashed on the city, but Trump is trying to pretend that everything is going well.

Monday evening, he joined the royal family for a white-tie state-dinner where Trump and the Queen made speeches about the "special relationship" between the two countries.

But it was observers on both sides of "the pond" that couldn't help but mock the first family's desperate attempt to avoid protocol mistakes like the ones Trump made during his previous trip.

You can see the amazing graphics, videos and quips the internet devised below:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Judge rules Congress can’t sue the president for border wall in his jurisdiction

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 3, 2019

By

A U.S. judge has dismissed a House of Representatives suit challenging Trump's border wall.

According to Washington Post legal reporter Spencer Hsu, the judge said one chamber of Congress cannot sue the Executive branch:

"U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden wrote in 24 page opinion: "While the Constitution bestows upon Members of the House many powers, it does not grant them standing to hale the Executive Branch into court claiming a dilution of Congress’s legislative authority," he tweeted Monday with a screen capture of the court documents.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

House of Representatives to vote next week on whether AG Barr is in contempt of Congress: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 3, 2019

By

Continue Reading
I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a
team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join Raw Story Investigates and go ad-free. Change history. Make a difference. Become a friend.

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 