North Virginia pastor apologizes for praying for Trump

Pastor David Platt McLean of Bible Church in Northern Virginia apologized to his congregation after praying for President Donald Trump. Trump made an unannounced visit to the church to meet with McLean and to pray for the families and victims of Virginia Beach, that left 12 dead.

McLean noted that Trump’s policy and language had hurt members of his church, but explained that he tried his best to love and honor all people.

“Sometimes we find ourselves in situations that we didn’t see coming, and we’re faced with a decision in a moment when we don’t have the liberty of deliberation, so we do our best to glorify God,” McLean said in a statement. “Today, I found myself in one of those situations.”

He added that he was not expecting the president’s visit and acted in the best way he knew how too.

“At the end of my sermon at the 1:00 worship gathering, I stepped to the side for what I thought would be a couple of moments in quiet reflection as we prepared to take the Lord’s Supper. But I was immediately called backstage and told that the President of the United States was on his way to the church, would be there in a matter of minutes, and would like for us to pray for him,” he said.

Adding, “This weighs heavy on my heart,” he continued. “I love every member of this church, and I only want to lead us with God’s Word in a way that transcends political party and position, heals the hurts of racial division and injustice, and honors every man and woman made in the image of God.”