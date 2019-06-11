Notre Dame to celebrate first mass since fire shuttered cathedral
The Notre-Dame cathedral will host its first mass this weekend since a fire ravaged the Paris landmark almost two months ago, the city’s diocese said Tuesday.
The mass led by Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit will be celebrated on a very small scale late Saturday, the diocese said.
It will take place in a “side chapel with a restricted number of people, for obvious security reasons,” it said.
Just 20 people are expected to take part, including priests and canons from the cathedral.
The event will be broadcast live by a French television channel so that Christians from all over France can participate, the diocese added.
The date has been chosen as it is the anniversary of the consecration of the cathedral’s altar, which is celebrated every year on June 16.
>> Tradition vs modernity: Debate over future Notre-Dame spire sparks controversy
President Emmanuel Macron has set an ambitious target of five years for restoring the Notre-Dame, which was gutted by a fire on April 15 that felled its steeple.
The diocese is awaiting a response from the French authorities over whether it can re-open the parvis the open space in front of the cathedral to the public.
If the authorities approve the plan, the idea is to celebrate the evening prayers on the parvis, the diocese said.
A temporary structure could be erected there to host worshippers while the cathedral is rebuilt.
Breaking Banner
Iowa Republican was not allowed on Air Force One for Trump’s trip to his home state: report
On Tuesday, CNN reported that Rep. Steve King (R-IA) was not allowed to fly with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One as the president campaigns in his home state.
Two other Republicans, Sens. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Deb Fischer (R-NE), joined the president for the trip. But King's request to travel with Trump was reportedly rejected by administration officials.
King has become an increasing liability for the Republican Party as his colleagues have had to deal with his increasingly open white nationalist sympathies, from calling young Mexicans drug mules, to claiming that society cannot be rebuilt with "somebody else's babies," to meeting with a far-right Austrian party founded by a Nazi officer on a Holocaust education trip, to lamenting that "white supremacy" has become a bad word.
The 25th Amendment wouldn’t work to dump Trump
Here’s some advice for frustrated impeachment advocates who think there might be other ways to force Donald Trump out of office: The 25th Amendment won’t help you.
But that hasn’t stopped people from trying.
Andrew McCabe, former deputy director and acting director of the FBI, gave the Constitution’s 25th Amendment a shoutout in February.
Breaking Banner
Iowa congresswoman rips the White House after she was uninvited from Trump’s tour of an energy facility
A Democratic congresswoman representing Iowa slammed the White House after she was allegedly uninvited from attending a tour with President Donald Trump.
"U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA) said the White House rescinded an invitation for the Iowa congresswoman to join President Donald Trump on a Tuesday tour of a renewable energy facility in Council Bluffs," the Des Moines Register reported Tuesday.