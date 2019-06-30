Quantcast
Obama’s national security advisor calls Trump North Korea claims ‘horse s**t’

2 hours ago

President Barack Obama gave a speech in South Korea Sunday where he claimed that former President Barack Obama sought to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. But at least one person involved in national security called it absurd.

“At the risk of stating the obvious, this is horse-sh*t,” Rice tweeted with the news story about Trump.

When Trump came into the White House he was warned about the danger of Kim from the Obama administration, but at no point were there reports that Obama tried to reach out to Kim.

Sarah Sanders wants to cash in with a book and paid speeches before becoming Arkansas governor

1 hour ago

June 30, 2019

President Donald Trump's former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is officially unemployed, beginning Monday.

Like other former Trump staff, she is about to start writing her book, Axios reported Sunday. She'll then use the book to do a tour of speaking engagements and parlay that into a gubernatorial run.

Trump announced when Sanders was leaving that he supported her efforts to become the new Arkansas governor, and Democrats wholeheartedly agreed with the idea, noting how unpopular Sanders is. Trump, however, is more popular and Sanders obviously has connections with her father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Pentagon report reveals Putin’s path to world ‘dominance’ requires taking down the United States

2 hours ago

June 30, 2019

A group of more than two dozen national security experts authored a white-paper to warn that Russia is operating in a "zero-sum world view" where it isn't enough that Russia wins, the United States also has to lose.

Axios reported Sunday on the Pentagon report saying Russian President Vladimir Putin's "grand strategy" for world dominance means taking down the United States.

