Obsessed Trump: ‘Only fake polls show us behind’ Democrats. Fox News: 5 Dems would beat him

President Donald Trump is obsessed with polls – but not facts – and increasingly so. He just fired his internal pollsters after leaked internal poll numbers show devastating lossesfor Trump in key battleground states.

Even Fox News’ latest poll shows five Democrats would beat Trump right now: Biden by 10 points, Sanders by 9, Warren by 2, Harris and Buttigieg by 1.

Trump initially called the existence of bad internal polls “fake news,” but his campaign later confirmed them.

Now Trump has announced any and all polls that show Democrats beating him are fake.

“Only Fake Polls show us behind the Motley Crew,” Trump says, adding in his new nickname for the Democrats. “We are looking really good, but it is far too early to be focused on that. Much work to do! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Many were amused.

This political scientist notes the embarrassment factor in Trump’s tweet:

