Ocasio-Cortez rips Ivanka Trump over viral G-20 video: ‘Being someone’s daughter isn’t a career qualification’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Saturday slammed President Donald Trump for “[phoning it in”] at the G-20 summit on Osaka, Japan — and argued that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, is unqualified to represent the United States at such a high-stake meeting.
Ocasio-Cortez’s criticism came after a video fo Ivanka Trump went viral over the weekend, showing the president’s daughter appearing to try and interject herself into a conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Theresa May, and International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde. The video was released by the French government.
In a tweet Saturday, Ocasio-Cortez wrote, “It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification.”
You can read the full tweet below:
It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification.ADVERTISEMENT
It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on.
The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either. https://t.co/KCZMXJ8FD9
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
And watch the original clip here:
Ivanka Trump appears to be trying to get involved in a talk among Macron, May, Trudeau and Lagarde (IMF head).
The video is released by French Presidential palace. pic.twitter.com/TJ0LULCzyQADVERTISEMENT
— Parham Ghobadi (@ParhamGhobadi) June 29, 2019