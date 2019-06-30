Ocasio-Cortez rips Ivanka Trump over viral G-20 video: ‘Being someone’s daughter isn’t a career qualification’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Saturday slammed President Donald Trump for “[phoning it in”] at the G-20 summit on Osaka, Japan — and argued that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, is unqualified to represent the United States at such a high-stake meeting.

Ocasio-Cortez’s criticism came after a video fo Ivanka Trump went viral over the weekend, showing the president’s daughter appearing to try and interject herself into a conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Theresa May, and International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde. The video was released by the French government.

In a tweet Saturday, Ocasio-Cortez wrote, “It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification.”

You can read the full tweet below:

It may be shocking to some, but being someone's daughter actually isn't a career qualification. It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on. The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn't hurt either. https://t.co/KCZMXJ8FD9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019

And watch the original clip here: