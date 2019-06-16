Quantcast
Ocasio-Cortez: ‘We’re going to fight to repeal the Hyde Amendment’

2 hours ago

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) started a petition Saturday seeking to repeal the Hyde Amendment, which bars the use of federal funds for abortions, arguing the restriction overwhelmingly harms low-income Americans and women of color. AOC emailed her supporters:

“Since 1976, our government has banned federal funding for abortion care — specifically, for Medicaid recipients. Countless studies have shown that due to this amendment, millions of women have been forced to go through with pregnancies that, given the funding, they would have otherwise terminated. ”

“It’s not the 70s anymore. This is 2019, and none of our leaders should be willing to stand by a policy that disproportionately harms low-income Americans and people of color just to suit the interests of anti-choice zealots. ”

“Abortion care is health care. It’s estimated that over 60,000 women are forced to go through with unwanted pregnancies every year just due to a lack of access to care. In a modern, moral, and wealthy nation such as the United States, that is unacceptable.”

“That ends now. We’re going to fight to repeal the Hyde Amendment, and let people access the care that they need. Sign your name if you stand for repealing the Hyde Amendment.”

“Access to safe and legal abortion care in the United States ought to be non-negotiable. But thanks to partisan sabotage and zealotry, women across the country are losing access to this constitutionally protected right.”

“Together, we’re going to fight back.”

Hyde, passed in 1976, bars federal funds from being used for abortion care except in the cases of rape or incest, or if the woman’s life is in danger.

Last week, Ocasio-Cortez blasted former vice president Joe Biden’s Hyde Amendment position: “That’s not a progressive position. And you know what? If your pride is being a moderate, centrist candidate, then go out and say that.”

Biden’s campaign for president confirmed on June 5th that the Delaware Democrat still supported the controversial, anti-choice Hyde Amendment, a revelation that generated intense criticism from rights groups. One day later, Biden did a flip-flop and announced a reversal course on his longstanding position on Hyde.

Ocasio-Cortez , speaking with The Young Turks show “Rebel HQ” in an interview posted June 6th, said that “record is important because it shows a consistency in values in beliefs.”

She was responding to interviewer Emma Vigeland mentioning Biden’s previous declaration that he’s the “most progressive candidate” and Ocasio-Cortez choosing to not endorse any of the Democratic hopefuls yet.

“I think we need a progressive president,” Ocasio-Cortez told Vigeland.

Don’t “say you’re a progressive candidate,” Ocasio-Cortez added, “but at the same time not support repealing something as basic as the Hyde Amendment.”

Watch the segment below:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
