Office of Special Counsel has a ‘clear-cut case’ against Kellyanne Conway: Fox News legal analyst
Fox News senior legal analyst Andrew Napolitano on Thursday said it was clear that White House advisor Kellyanne Conway repeatedly violated federal law.
The Office of Special Counsel said that Kellyanne Conway should be removed from her position after repeatedly engaging in political speech in her official capacity.
“The office is headed by a man who was appointed by President Trump,” Fox News host Shepard Smith noted. “It said, if left unpunished, her actions send the message to all federal employees that they need not abide by the Hatch Act.”
Napolitano explained that the regulation prevented federal employees from engaging in partisan attacks while on federal property or using federal assets.
“It seems like a pretty clear-cut case to me, and it seems like her behavior is repeated,” Napolitano said.
Ordinarily, the Hatch Act is “so well-abided by that members of Congress know that they can’t engage in partisan political politics on the telephone from their own offices in the House of Representatives,” Napolitano said.
“They have to go to the call center,” Smith added.
‘Will anyone even notice?’: Ridicule surrounds Sarah Huckabee Sanders as she flees White House for Arkansas
President Donald Trump announced Thursday that after "3 1/2 years our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month." It's an amazing feat given that the president has only been in office for two and one-half years. It was just one of many things the internet mocked at the end of the reign of Sanders.
Sanders had announced last year that she would leave the White House, but those with Trump on their resumes were having a very hard time finding jobs.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ time in the White House marks ‘the death of an institution’: CNN reporter
On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, will step down at the end of the month in a series of tweets.
After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019
Andrew McCabe smiles and says he ‘will not miss’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders after she lied about the FBI from the podium
The former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will not miss departing White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
McCabe happened to be in the middle of an interview with MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace when President Donald Trump announced that Sanders would be leaving.
"I want to ask you about Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s legacy. One of the things in the Mueller report is she indicated when she was interviewed that she made up from whole cloth the smears against Jim Comey," Wallace reminded.