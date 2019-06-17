New Democrat backs impeachment as support grows among voters in conservative districts
Supporters of opening an impeachment inquiry received a major boost of support on Monday when a Democratic Party rising star in a conservative district offered her support.
Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) defeated a Republican during the 2018 midterms in a seat that had never elected a Democrat during its 25 years of existence.
Porter, a tenured law professor, has received praise for her insightful questioning of administration officials.
The congresswoman explained her reasoning in a video and 9-page policy document posted to her website.
https://twitter.com/RepKatiePorter/status/1140771350371610625
