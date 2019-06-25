Palestinians ‘not willing to give up their misery’, Israeli historian says
The Palestinian leadership should sign on to the US economic development plan and worry about their political status later, Hebrew University of Jerusalem Historian Gaudi Taub told FRANCE 24.
Palestinians are wrong to reject the $50 million US blueprint to rebuild the Palestinian economy, which US Presidential advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner said is a precondition to peace in the region, Taub said.
“This is five times more than what it took to reconstruct Japan after World War II,” he said. “If they stop sinking money into terror tunnels and corruption, they can have Singapore in Gaza.”
Taub contended that, despite what they say, the Palestinians are not truly interested in statehood. “I think they’re not completely honest about it because in our world of moral kitsch, where victimhood is moral justification for everything, I think the one asset the Palestinians are not willing to give up is their misery,” he said. “They have a leadership that is keeping them at a state of perpetual victimhood.”
In Taub’s view, the Palestinian approach isn’t practical. “If it was Zionism we would have taken the money, built stuff with it, and then tried to move on to other goals, not give it up in advance,” he said. “[Zionist pioneer David] Ben-Gurion would have taken the money and then demanded a state.”
Ted Cruz slapped down at Senate hearing for ‘working the refs’ to keep extremist content on social media
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was called out for "working the referees" by attempting to "terrify" technology company executives into not enforcing their own rules against political extremism.
The Senate Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet on Tuesday held a hearing titled, “Optimizing for Engagement: Understanding the Use of Persuasive Technology on Internet Platforms.”
"I think these questions raise very serious -- these documents raise very serious questions about political bias at the company," Cruz said, referring to Google.
Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) responded.
Maryland pool stalker says he isn’t racist — he’s autistic
A Maryland man who called police on two groups of Black women at an apartment complex says that his actions weren't motivated by race, rather it was his autism.
According to WUSA, the man now known as "Poolside Nick," approached the women to complain about using glass bottles, which is against the pool rules at their apartment complex.
Videos were posted by Felecia Soso showing the man telling the women "glassware is not allowed at the pool."
Paul Watkins worked for a hate group – and now he’s in charge of Consumer Protection
How did someone with ties to anti-LGBTQ causes end up leading President Donald Trump’s Consumer Financial Protection Bureau?
Ahead of Tuesday’s congressional hearing on fintech regulation, consumer watchdog group Allied Progress released a new report on how Paul Watkins, Director of the CFPB’s Office of Innovation, has hidden his past work for an anti-LGBT hate group.