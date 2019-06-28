Papua New Guinea deploys army to help volcano emergency
Troops have been sent to help thousands of people displaced by a volcanic eruption on a remote archipelago in Papua New Guinea, the prime minister said Friday, as a second volcano erupted.
Lava and ash flows from Mount Ulawun — one of the world’s most hazardous volcanoes — have subsided, but between 7,000 and 13,000 people are believed to have been displaced and a state of emergency has been declared.
“We will mobilise the military to go in and assess the situation, and we will despatch the military to assist on the ground,” said Prime Minister James Marape.
“The governor is already on the ground assessing the situation, and once I receive the report, we will see how we can best assist.”
Local MP Joseph Lelang said as many as 13,000 people may have been displaced, and 1,000 have lost their homes, while Leo Porikura, an official with the West New Britain Disaster Office, put the number of displaced at around 7,000.
“Our focus now is providing relief supplies to the people affected by the volcanic eruption,” he said.
Steven Saunders, a surveyor at Rabaul Volcano Observatory, confirmed there was a small one-off explosion from Ulawun in the early hours but it was not sustained, and activity has eased.
The emergency response was hampered by the closure of the region’s main airport, which Saunders said was covered by around three centimetres of ash and remained closed.
As the authorities were struggling to get to grips with disruption caused by Mount Ulawun, volcanologists reported that the nearby island volcano of Manam had begun to erupt.
Australia’s Darwin Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre reported satellite imagery indicated an ongoing eruption.
Manam is one of Papua New Guinea’s most active volcanos and last erupted in January.
It is a volcanic cone that towers out of the sea north of Papua New Guinea’s mainland and has a history of eruptions, with significant activity in November 2004 forcing the evacuation of some 9,000 people.
Keep the faith: Religion on front lines of Hong Kong protests
Held aloft above a sea of protesters marching through the heart of Hong Kong, the hand-written cardboard sign made an unusual demand: "Stop using baton or we sing Hallelujah to the Lord".
The humorous threat, which was aimed at police and quickly went viral, referenced a hymn and notorious earworm that has become the anthem for recent massive demonstrations rocking the semi-autonomous city.
But it also illustrated the prominent role Christians are playing in the movement against a proposed bill to allow extraditions to mainland China.
Fallen rugby star Israel Folau demands apology in anti-gay row as last-ditch talks start
Fallen star Israel Folau urged Rugby Australia to apologise for sacking him over homophobic comments as the two sides appeared deeply divided heading into last-ditch conciliation talks Friday.
Rugby Australia also denied Folau's claim that he was offered money to remove his anti-gay post from social media, as the body looked set for a long and costly legal battle with its former poster boy.
Folau, a devout Christian and Super Rugby's record try-scorer, was fired in May for breaching Rugby Australia's code of conduct after posting that "hell awaits" gay people and others he considers sinners.
2020 Election
Trump allies impressed by Kamala Harris for ‘coming across strong’ in Democratic debate
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) impressed several allies of President Donald Trump with her first performance in the Democratic presidential debates.
Seven different Trump allies singled out Harris as a dominant force onstage during the second night of debates Thursday night in Miami, reported The Daily Beast.