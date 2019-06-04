Paul Manafort to be held in solitary confinement in notoriously violent Rikers jail

President Donald Trump’s former campaign advisor, Paul Manafort, is likely to end up in Rikers Island, the notorious New York City jail, reports the New York Times.

Manafort has been serving his seven-and-a-half year long prison sentence in Pennsylvania. However, he was also indicted on mortgage fraud charges by the Manhattan district attorney. Those charges ensure he’ll still spend time in prison even if he’s pardoned on federal charges by Donald Trump.

While the 70-year-old awaits arraignment on those charges, he’ll likely be housed in Rikers, the Times notes.

Like other high-profile inmates, he’ll likely be isolated from the general population and held in protective custody.

Rikers is a notoriously violent jail. In recent years, lawmakers have called for its shutdown.