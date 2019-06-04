Quantcast
Connect with us

Paul Manafort to be held in solitary confinement in notoriously violent Rikers jail

Published

5 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s former campaign advisor, Paul Manafort, is likely to end up in Rikers Island, the notorious New York City jail, reports the New York Times.

Manafort has been serving his seven-and-a-half year long prison sentence in Pennsylvania. However, he was also indicted on mortgage fraud charges by the Manhattan district attorney. Those charges ensure he’ll still spend time in prison even if he’s pardoned on federal charges by Donald Trump.

While the 70-year-old awaits arraignment on those charges, he’ll likely be housed in Rikers, the Times notes.

Like other high-profile inmates, he’ll likely be isolated from the general population and held in protective custody.

Rikers is a notoriously violent jail. In recent years, lawmakers have called for its shutdown.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Paul Manafort to be held in solitary confinement in notoriously violent Rikers jail

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's former campaign advisor, Paul Manafort, is likely to end up in Riker's Island, the notorious New York City jail, reports the New York Times.

Manafort has been serving his seven-and-a-half year long prison sentence in Pennsylvania. However, he was also indicted on mortgage fraud charges by the Manhattan district attorney. Those charges ensure he'll still spend time in prison even if he's pardoned on federal charges by Donald Trump.

While the 70-year-old awaits arraignment on those charges, he'll likely me housed in Rikers, the Times notes.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

REVEALED: Manafort family’s mysterious $1 million lender

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

Journalists have spent months seeking the identity of the businessman who lent $1 million to the family of Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former 2016 campaign manager. And Bloomberg News is reporting that the lender has officially come forward: California businessman Arjan “Ari” Zieger.

Previously, Bloomberg News reports, the 56-year-old Zieger (who has been heavily involved in real estate) tried to keep the loan a secret because California is a very Democratic state and Trump is unpopular there. But according to Zieger’s attorney, “very unintended and unforeseen situations” have made it impossible for him to continue hiding his involvement in the loan.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Don Trump Jr greeted with scorn and ridicule after posting photo of himself on UK trip: ‘You shouldn’t be there’

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

Donald Trump Jr. posted a photo of himself outside Buckingham Palace -- and other social media users asked what he was even doing there.

The president's adult children joined him and first lady Melania Trump, as well as some White House staffers, on a state visit to the United Kingdom, where they met Queen Elizabeth II and prime minister Theresa May.

Buckingham Palace... an incredible experience with Her Majesty The Queen. Truly unforgettable. 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇺🇸🇬🇧🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/g1zgp90kg5

Continue Reading

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 