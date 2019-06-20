Pelosi ally reveals the lobbying effort that helped her become 72nd member of Congress in favor of impeachment proceedings
Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) has served alongside Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in the House of Representatives for over two decades. The two are close allies in Congress.
On Wednesday, Schakowsky announced her support for opening impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump — a position Speaker Pelosi has avoided.
MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell interviewed Schakowsky about how she arrived at her decision, which she said Speaker Pelosi neither sought to stop nor delay.
Schakowsky explained how she read the Mueller report, which she said presented a “slam dunk” case that Trump obstructed justice.
My Statement on Calls for an Impeachment Inquiry…. pic.twitter.com/D3JD866sqg
— Jan Schakowsky (@janschakowsky) June 20, 2019
But it wasn’t just a political decision.
“This is very personal,” Schakowsky said.
“For me, it’s very personal. Not only have I heard from over 1,000 people from my district, but it’s personal because my son has been encouraging me,” she revealed.
“How could you, Mom, as a progressive Democrat, is there someone who is more deserving of being impeached? Were not the Founding Fathers thinking about the possibility of a Donald Trump? Is there a better example of someone who has defied the Constitution and who has obstructed justice and who is every day diminishing our democracy?” she said her son asked.
“I thought about this almost as a legacy issue. What am I going to say to him today and what will I say to my grandchildren tomorrow in a situation like this?” Schakowsky wondered.
Watch:
