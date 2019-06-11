Pelosi bristles after CNN grills her over why she shouldn’t impeach Trump if he’s committing crimes
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday once again refused to budge from her stance against impeaching President Donald Trump — even as CNN’s Manu Raju confronted her with evidence that the president has committed crimes.
During an interview with the House Speaker, Raju asked Pelosi if she would support an impeachment inquiry against Trump if the majority of Democrats supported it.
“Why are we speculating on hypotheticals? What we’re doing is winning in court,” she said.
Raju pointed out that special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election outlined multiple instances of potentially criminal behavior by the president.
“If you really believe the president may have committed crimes in office, isn’t it your obligation to mount an impeachment inquiry?” Raju asked her.
Pelosi, however, avoided taking the bait.
“My obligation is to do whatever we do in the most effective way possible,” she replied.
Raju pressed her, however, and asked if she really believe Trump had committed crimes while in office.
“I think the Mueller report very clearly spells out at least ten or eleven instances of obstruction of justice,” Pelosi said. “But I’m not here to have that discussion. That’s for the committees.”
Raju then asked Pelosi if Trump deserved credit for forcing Mexico to take a tougher line on immigration.
“If I had been invited to talk about the president — I would have more important work to do at home,” Pelosi remarked, adding that the entire issue was meant to distract from the Mueller report. “Look at the timing.”
“I will not be part of the diversionary tactics of the White House that you are obviously akin to,” Pelosi later told Raju.
Watch the video below.
