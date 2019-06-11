Photographer reveals part of Trump’s ‘secret’ agreement with Mexico with a close-up shot
Since calling off his threat of tariffs against Mexico on Friday, President Donald Trump has claimed that he won massive concessions from the country in line with its demands that it reduce the Central American immigration. While the agreement he has announced has been widely panned as old news — an apparent attempt by Trump to save face after backing down from a reckless threat — the president has insisted that there is another, secret deal that’s even more significant.
He made this claim once again on Tuesday in front of reporters, even waving a piece of paper supposedly containing the details of the agreement.
“That’s the agreement that everybody says I don’t have,” Trump said.
Since it’s Trump, this could have been a blank stage prop — a tactic he has appeared to use before — but an intrepid Washington Post photographer got a close-up shot revealing details from the document as the sunlight shone through it.
“the Government of Mexico will take all necessary steps under domestic law to bring the agreement into force with a view to ensuring that the agreement will enter into force within 45 days.” @realDonaldTrump #Mexico agreement. Second photo flipped @washingtonpost @postpolitics pic.twitter.com/lWuJU9bpYK
— Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) June 11, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
The document appeared to refer to Mexico agreeing to something about “burden-sharing in relation to the processing of refugees.”
It continued: “Mexico also commits to immediately … domestic laws and regulations with a view to identifying any changes that … to bring into force and implement such an agreement.”
And further: “If the United States determines, at its discretion and after consultation with Mexico, after 45 calendar days from the date of issuance of the Joint Declaration, that the measures adopted by the government of Mexico pursuant to the Joint Declaration have not sufficiently achieved results in addressing the flow of migrants to the southern border of the United States, the Government of Mexico will take all necessary steps under domestic law to bring the agreement into force with a view to ensuring the agreement will enter into force within 45 days.”
Obviously, it’s hard to be confident about the full context of the agreement unless we can see it in full. But the last paragraph described here is particularly vague and unimpressive. It basically says that if Trump isn’t happy with the agreement after a month and a half, Mexico will try really hard to live up to the agreement. It’s essentially meaningless.
Perhaps the rest of the document has more substantive information, but the other sentences visible seems to suggest vague promises as well, such as Mexico committing to reviewing its laws and regulations “with a view to identifying any changes” … whatever that means.
However, as others have pointed out, regardless of Trump’s deal or lack thereof with Mexico, immigration through the country to the southern U.S. border is likely to reduce in the coming months. This has nothing to do with policy, but with the summer heat, which makes the journey more difficult and typically leads to a seasonal reduction in Central American immigration. If this effect plays out as it usually does, Mexico can claim to have complied with Trump’s desires and the president can claim a personal victory — even if nothing has really changed.
2020 Election
GOP strategist says Rust Belt voters are ‘hardening’ their opposition to ‘insane fool’ Donald Trump
As President Donald Trump travels to Council Bluffs, Iowa to shore up his political support ahead of his 2020 re-election campaign, a top Republican strategist explained why his political problems may lie to the east.
John Weaver, the architect of John McCain's famous "Straight Talk Express" 2000 campaign bus, pointed out the weakness underlying the Trump campaign's latest bluff.
CNN obtained a polling memo from the Trump campaign's pollster, Tony Fabrizio theorizing the campaign should focus on "expanding the map" by campaigning in Oregon, New Hampshire, New Mexico and Nevada.
Breaking Banner
Roger Stone calls John Dean’s House testimony ‘clickbait’ — questions fellow Watergate figure’s credibility
President Donald Trump adviser and former campaign adviser Roger Stone ripped previous Watergate witness John Dean on Tuesday in an ABC News podcast.
Dean testified before Congress about special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation on Monday. Stone said that Dean's appearance before Congress was solely for "clickbait."
Commentary
Christianity, capitalism, and white supremacy are what bind conservatives together: CNN host
Americans are in a political cold war against one another. In the age of Trump this conflict all too often feels as though it will inevitably turn hot. Americans increasingly do not talk to one another across divides of political party and values; they live in information bubbles that are self-confirming, where prior ideas and beliefs — however incorrect — are nurtured as inexorable unassailable permanent truths. This is especially true of conservatives. Donald Trump has simply taken the status quo ante of anti-intellectualism, ignorance and simple binary thinking which typifies the modern American conservative moment and amplified it for the world to see and without any shame or apologies for doing so.