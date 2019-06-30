Piers Morgan lashes out at ‘annoying’ AOC for attacking ‘brilliant’ Ivanka as ‘not qualified’

British TV personality Piers Morgan slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after the congresswoman asserted that Ivanka Trump is “not qualified” for her White House job.

On Sunday, Morgan responded to a tweet from Ocasio-Cortez, and he alleged that the congresswoman was in the wrong.

“I’ve known @IvankaTrump for 13 years & seen her at work in many different scenarios,” he wrote. “She’s one of the smartest people I know, as well as one of the most loyal, diligent & decent. Your desire to belittle her says more about you than her.”

I’ve known @IvankaTrump for 13 years & seen her at work in many different scenarios.

She’s one of the smartest people I know, as well as one of the most loyal, diligent & decent.

Your desire to belittle her says more about you than her. https://t.co/I1orb3wutd — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 30, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Morgan then defended his remarks about the two women by calling Ocasio-Cortez annoying.

Read the tweets below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oh Medhi, cool your jets. I was a barman myself once and grew up in a pub. I was responding to @AOC’s absurd attack on @IvankaTrump for not being qualified enough to be in the White House, when she herself was serving drinks 18 months ago. https://t.co/rTCRvjjdnQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 30, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, I also know that @IvankaTrump’s a brilliant, highly educated businesswoman who deserves more than all this petty bitching simply because people don’t like her father. https://t.co/UbT9re36DG — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 30, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Why should Ivanka be belittled for being born into privilege? She’s worked very hard when she didn’t need to, and achieved considerable success. We should judge her on her merits, not deride her with reverse snobbery… https://t.co/oQlGc7oRyB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 30, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT