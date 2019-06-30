Quantcast
Piers Morgan lashes out at ‘annoying’ AOC for attacking ‘brilliant’ Ivanka as ‘not qualified’

Published

1 min ago

on

British TV personality Piers Morgan slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after the congresswoman asserted that Ivanka Trump is “not qualified” for her White House job.

On Sunday, Morgan responded to a tweet from Ocasio-Cortez, and he alleged that the congresswoman was in the wrong.

“I’ve known @IvankaTrump for 13 years & seen her at work in many different scenarios,” he wrote. “She’s one of the smartest people I know, as well as one of the most loyal, diligent & decent. Your desire to belittle her says more about you than her.”

Morgan then defended his remarks about the two women by calling Ocasio-Cortez annoying.

Read the tweets below.

