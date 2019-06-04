Priest tells women to cover their shoulders to protect men’s ‘purity’ – goes on anti-LGBT attack after being criticized
Catholic priest who took to Twitter Monday to urge women to dress “modestly” at church services to “protect” men’s “purity” is getting criticized for what some are calling misogyny. And rather than listen to what others have to say,, Father Kevin Cusick is reveling in his 15 minutes of fame and using the attention to spread anti-LGBT tweets.
Cusick himself notes he got “ratioed,” meaning his remarks outraged so many that the comments far outweigh the likes and retweets. So he compared himself to Jesus on the cross.
Jesus got ratioed pic.twitter.com/Hm2YO369ll
— Fr. Kevin M. Cusick, LCDR (Ret.) ✝️ (@MCITLFrAphorism) June 4, 2019
Cusick, whose bio says he’s a retired Navy chaplain, is defending his tweet telling women how to dress by saying he’s “prayed about it,” and is not going to back down.
“Ladies, a priest I know was forced on Sunday to ask a woman at Mass to cover her shoulders,” Father Cusick tweeted. “Please help the priest to protect the purity of the men at holy Mass by choosing to dress modestly. The alternative is awkward for all involved. Thank you.”
He went on to say, “I’m not backing down from this. I’ve thought about it, I’ve prayed about it and i’m not to going to engage in the endless Vatican II style debate that goes back-and-forth constantly and ends up nowhere.”
The attacks came, and in response Father Cusick apparently decided to use the attention as an “opportunity to state important catholic doctrine” that his critics “would otherwise never hear,” as one supporter who Cusick retweeted claimed.
So what “important catholic doctrine” is Father Cusick posting?
This attack on a transgender child:
This stunningly transphobic tweet:
Transgender isn’t real.
— Fr. Kevin M. Cusick, LCDR (Ret.) ✝️ (@MCITLFrAphorism) June 4, 2019
And this homophobic attack on countless thousands of marriages:
Marriage is only possible between one man-husband and one woman-wife.
— Fr. Kevin M. Cusick, LCDR (Ret.) ✝️ (@MCITLFrAphorism) June 4, 2019
Cusick retweeted this attack on LGBTQ Pride month from an accused alt-right white nationalist activist:
And he retweeted this attack on LGBTQ Pride, which is likened to a deadly sin:
He also retweeted this attempt to smear Snapchat and LGBT people, via a conspiracy theorist (and alleged alt-right supporter) who serves as editor-at-large for Alex Jones’ Infowars:
And he posted this from an anti-immigrant hate group head:
Muslim Migrant Rapes Host’s Children, Including 5 Year-Old Girl in Sweden, NO JAIL TIME https://t.co/Zq5q6JDwPc via @pamelageller
— Fr. Kevin M. Cusick, LCDR (Ret.) ✝️ (@MCITLFrAphorism) June 4, 2019
To support his attacks Father Cusick offered this tweet Monday night:
Guess I triggered ‘em. What button should I push tomorrow? Suggestions? They probably need something else to occupy their time.
— Fr. Kevin M. Cusick, LCDR (Ret.) ✝️ (@MCITLFrAphorism) June 4, 2019
‘No more silence’: Her kidnapping, sexual assault and murder stunned a town – and started a movement
Nine months and a long Arctic winter have come and gone since the abduction, sexual assault and murder of 10-year-old Ashley Johnson-Barr in the northwest Alaska hub community of Kotzebue.
Signs of Ashley can be found everywhere in this town of 3,200. At the cemetery, groups of kids gather at the purple-painted wooden cross marking her grave. They leave trinkets, teddy bears, necklaces, even sports medals. People slip bouquets of artificial flowers through the chain link fence at Rainbow Park, where the fifth grader was last seen playing on a Thursday evening in September.
Mexico’s ex-ambassador goes ballistic on Fox Business host: ‘You want Mexico to start shooting’ migrants?
Mexico's former ambassador to the U.S., Arturo Sarukhan, on Tuesday suggested that Fox Business host Stuart Varney wanted Mexican authorities to "start shooting" migrants instead of letting them cross into the United States.
In an interview on the Fox Business Network, Varney demanded to know "what has Mexico done [to stop migrants] since President Trump threatened these tariffs about a week ago?"
"You can't enforce your way out of a migration crisis," Sarukhan explained. "You can't move the needle in seven days since the president put out his ultimatum. That's not going to happen. And it's very hard for a government to move based on these threats."
Trump-backing senator hammers president’s Mexico tariffs — and says he’s ‘destroying’ his own trade deal
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who has been largely supportive of President Donald Trump and his administration's policies, signaled on CNN that he's ready to join in a rebellion aimed at taking back congressional powers related to implementing tariffs.
In an interview with CNN's Brianna Keilar, Paul said he believed there might be enough Republicans in the Senate to override a presidential veto of a proposal that would limit Trump's ability to unilaterally impose tariffs on American trading partners without congressional approval.
"I think there will end up being a vote on this, and I really do think that there may be enough numbers of people who think that we shouldn't be allowing one person to make this decision, that we actually may have enough to override a veto on this," Paul explained.