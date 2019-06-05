Progressive activist destroys Trump campaign press secretary: Trump is ‘a giant failure on his signature issue’

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” The Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur and President Donald Trump’s campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany clashed over the administration’s immigration policy.

“Chris, why do we have this problem in the first place?” said Uygur. “Trump said he was going to stop the flow of migration. It’s gone up 32 percent in the last month and the most we’ve had, both legal and illegal in 13 years. So, Kayleigh, I put it to you, isn’t Donald Trump a giant failure on his signature issue? In fact, it’s almost inarguable.”

“No, he’s not a giant failure,” said McEnany. “First, I want to correct your fallacy that he puts kids in cages. A lot of those pictures were from the Obama Administration. So nice try. Doesn’t work. We have a crisis on our hands. Do you acknowledge that at least, Cenk. You have a crisis … More than the population of Miami and Atlanta. Do you at least acknowledge that that’s a crisis?”

“So, Kayleigh, who is in charge?” said Uygur. “Do you know who the president is?”

“Sure. President Trump.”

“Okay, look, under Obama we had less undocumented immigrants than we do under Trump,” said Uygur. “Trump said, ‘Oh, I’m going to get tough and I’m such a tough guy and I’m going to separate the families and put the kids in this place and the parents and the moms in the other place, I’m so tough.’ What do we have? More undocumented immigrants, not less. It’s a 13-year record. He’s a miserable failure on this issue. So if they voted for him thinking he was going to stop undocumented immigrants, he didn’t even do that. Now we have an absolute disaster on our hands.”

“He doesn’t know how to address the core issue: why are they coming in the first place?” said Uygur. “You just think if you punch them in the face that they’re going to go away. That’s not life.”

