Progressive activist destroys Trump campaign press secretary: Trump is ‘a giant failure on his signature issue’
On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” The Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur and President Donald Trump’s campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany clashed over the administration’s immigration policy.
“Chris, why do we have this problem in the first place?” said Uygur. “Trump said he was going to stop the flow of migration. It’s gone up 32 percent in the last month and the most we’ve had, both legal and illegal in 13 years. So, Kayleigh, I put it to you, isn’t Donald Trump a giant failure on his signature issue? In fact, it’s almost inarguable.”
“No, he’s not a giant failure,” said McEnany. “First, I want to correct your fallacy that he puts kids in cages. A lot of those pictures were from the Obama Administration. So nice try. Doesn’t work. We have a crisis on our hands. Do you acknowledge that at least, Cenk. You have a crisis … More than the population of Miami and Atlanta. Do you at least acknowledge that that’s a crisis?”
“So, Kayleigh, who is in charge?” said Uygur. “Do you know who the president is?”
“Sure. President Trump.”
“Okay, look, under Obama we had less undocumented immigrants than we do under Trump,” said Uygur. “Trump said, ‘Oh, I’m going to get tough and I’m such a tough guy and I’m going to separate the families and put the kids in this place and the parents and the moms in the other place, I’m so tough.’ What do we have? More undocumented immigrants, not less. It’s a 13-year record. He’s a miserable failure on this issue. So if they voted for him thinking he was going to stop undocumented immigrants, he didn’t even do that. Now we have an absolute disaster on our hands.”
“He doesn’t know how to address the core issue: why are they coming in the first place?” said Uygur. “You just think if you punch them in the face that they’re going to go away. That’s not life.”
Ex-White House official slams Trump on Vietnam: ‘Only thing vets hate more than a draft dodger is one who lies about it’
On Wednesday during his visit to the United Kingdom, President Donald Trump reiterated his dubious claim that he had a legitimate medical deferment from serving in the Vietnam war — but appeared to add that he didn't feel particularly compelled to do his part anyway because he "wasn't a fan" of the war.
Former White House official David Gergen pulled no punches on CNN's "OutFront."
"51 percent of people believe the United States should have stayed out of Vietnam; 57 percent of the 50 or older think that," said host Erin Burnett. "Obviously it was a divisive war. David, does that justify his comments as a sitting president of the United States?"
GOP senators ‘furious’ over Mexico tariffs after Trump officials couldn’t answer their basic questions: CNN
CNN reporter Lauren Fox reported on Wednesday that aides to Republican Senators are "furious" with President Donald Trump over his latest efforts to ramp up a trade war with Mexico -- and they only got more angry after coming out of a meeting with White House officials.
Even though the White House arranged a meeting with GOP lawmakers this week to calm their nerves about the president's impending tariffs on Mexican goods, the meeting seems to have had the opposite of its intended effect.
"Republican members and aides that I spoke to out of that meeting were furious about the president's tariffs, and also the fact that those White House and [Department of] Justice officials who they sent yesterday couldn't really answer basic questions about how the president's tariff policy would actually be implemented by Monday," Fox explained to CNN's Poppy Harlow. "That makes it very hard for Republican senators to decide how and whether they are going to act."