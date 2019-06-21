‘Projection of incompetence’: Experts warn Trump administration out of control
Americans and much of the world either went to bed Thursday night or woke up Friday morning to the news that President Donald Trump ordered a strike against Iran over a downed drone, then called it off in progress, mid-air.
Calling off the strike was the fourth critical action he took in the span of less than 12 hours. Ordering the strike was the third action. Saying a rogue Iranian military official probably was to blame was the second, and threatening Iran, possibly with military action was the first.
That was Thursday.
By late Thursday night The New York Times had broken the news of the strike that wasn’t.
But additional reporting reveals many disturbing facts, leading to one unmistakeable conclusion: this is a White House out of control, with a Commander-in-Chief not in charge.
Sr WH official tells me it's Bolton vs Trump on how to proceed on Iran. Trump does not want conflict. Pompeo, Pence, Esper are "swing votes." Pompeo is "a triangulator," source tells @MichLKosinski, "the goal is re-establishing deterrence, but that is still very risky."

— Alexander Marquardt (@MarquardtA) June 20, 2019
— Alexander Marquardt (@MarquardtA) June 20, 2019
A Fellow at the Nonproliferation Policy Education Center notes that the CIA is not supposed to be in the business of making policy decisions.
Not the most important thing right now but why is CIA Director Haspel recommending policy options according to NYT report. Aren't intelligence agencies not supposed to wade into policy. https://t.co/v38Z7Wn5sr

— Zachary Keck (@ZacharyKeck) June 21, 2019
— Zachary Keck (@ZacharyKeck) June 21, 2019
A professor at the U.S. Naval War College who is an expert on Russia, nuclear weapons, and national security affairs sums up what’s going on:
No benefit of the doubt here, especially after he was warned off by Putin.
No benefit of the doubt here, especially after he was warned off by Putin.

But I'd rather two more years of humiliation than a pointless war led by a CinC who is in over his head, has alienated our allies, surrounded by Actings and temporaries, and has no idea what he is doing. https://t.co/NKP8rE7HVq

— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 21, 2019
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 21, 2019
Then there’s this warning from former Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes:
This is precisely why politics isn't a game, diplomatic agreements should be honored, and temperament, intellect and judgement are what matters in who is President. It should never have come to this.

— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 21, 2019
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 21, 2019
Former Republican U.S. Congressman David Jolly delivers a breathtaking blow:
There's absolutely nothing about this aborted Iran strike that looks good on the world stage tonight. Nothing. Nothing strategic. Nothing geopolitically advantageous. Nothing reflecting well on US political leaders. Nothing reassuring to allies. Only a projection of incompetence.

— David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) June 21, 2019
— David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) June 21, 2019
Here’s a professor of international relations, political scientist, and journalist:
Even though Trump blinked re: Iran–not a sign of restraint so much as evidence of indecision and bumbling–the situation remains very dangerous and prone to accidental escalation and/or spinning out of control.

— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) June 21, 2019
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) June 21, 2019
And if you think this episode is over, Newsweek reports it very well may not be.
#BREAKING Update: @Newsweek has learned from a Pentagon official that regional U.S. military assets, including the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf, have been put on 72-hour standby to potentially strike #Iran #Trump https://t.co/OCWZGcJPG0

— Jim LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) June 21, 2019
— Jim LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) June 21, 2019
CNN
Pentagon is in ‘chaos’ as ‘incoherent’ Trump lurches towards war: Armed Forces Committee Dem
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" on the morning after President Donald Trump aborted a military attack on Iran, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Forces Committee called the president Iran policies incoherent and said the country was in no wat y prepared to go to was r with a Pentagon in "chaos."
Speaking with host John Berman, Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) said he was pleased that the president aborted the attack on Iran and added that there needs to be way more diplomacy before the United States takes the fateful step of getting into another war in the Middle East.
"So as of 7:00 last night, the planes were in the air," Berman detailed. "As of 8:00, the attack was called off. What message does that send to you and to the world about the coherence of the Trump administration's policies toward Iran?"
