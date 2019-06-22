‘Prosecute the case!’: Kamala Harris delivers impassioned indictment of Trump’s ‘rap sheet’
On Saturday, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) raised the roof at the South Carolina Democratic Convention with a call to action — and a fiery condemnation of President Donald Trump.
“I know that we have in this White House a president who says he wants to make America great again,” said Harris. “Well, what does that mean? Does that mean he wants to take us back to before schools were integrated? Does that mean he wants to take us back before the Voting Rights Act was enacted? Does that mean he wants to take us back before the Civil Rights Act was enacted? Does he mean he wants to take us back before Roe v. Wade was enacted? Because we are not going back. We are not going back. We see a future. We see a future.”
“And I’m going to tell you, not only am I child of parents who were active in civil rights, fighters and marchers, I also had a career as a prosecutor,” said Harris. “So let me tell you a little bit about that. I know how to take on predators. I took on the big banks and won over $20 billion. I took on for-profit colleges and put them out of business. I took on oil companies who were polluting our environments. I took on transnational criminal organizations who were preying on women and children. I know how to get that job done. And I did it for the people. For the people.”
“So let me tell you, we need somebody on our stage, when it comes time for that general election, who knows how to recognize a rap sheet when they see it and prosecute the case,” said Harris. So let’s read that rap sheet, shall we?”
“He asked black Americans, he said, what do you have to lose?” said Harris. “Well, we know civil rights investigations are down, hate crimes are up, we had a lot to lose. Let’s look at that rap sheet, where he told working people that he would help them but instead passed a tax bill benefiting the top 1 percent and the biggest corporations of this country. Said he would help the farmers, but passed what I call the Trump trade tax, Trump trade policy by tweet, and now we’ve got farmers who have soybeans rotting in bins and autoworkers who may be out of their job by the end of the year. Let’s look at that rap sheet, where he said he would give everyone healthcare but he’s still trying to rip healthcare away from folks and turn back the clock on Obamacare. Let’s talk about looking at that rap sheet, where he has embraced dictators like Kim Jong-Un and Putin and taken their word over the word of the American intelligence community.”
“Let’s prosecute the case!” she shouted to cheers and applause.
Watch below:
