Prosecutors want hearing on revoking Roger Stone’s bail after he posted right-wing propaganda despite gag order

Roger Stone may have violated his gag order with Instagram postings and federal prosecutors want a hearing for a judge to consider modifying the conditions of his release from jail pending trial.

“On or about June 18 and 19, 2019, the defendant posted to Instagram and Facebook, commenting about this case and inviting news organizations to cover the issue,” prosecutors said in a filing the day after the most recent posting.

Stone is a longtime political advisor to Donald Trump.

“This is a violation of the current conditions of release, and the government accordingly calls it to the Court’s attention,” the filing concluded.

Prosecutors cited multiple postings.

“For the reasons set forth above, the government respectfully requests that this Court schedule a hearing to show cause why the defendant’s conditions of release should not be modified,” the filing said.