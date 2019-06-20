Quantcast
Connect with us

Prosecutors want hearing on revoking Roger Stone’s bail after he posted right-wing propaganda despite gag order

Published

51 mins ago

on

Roger Stone may have violated his gag order with Instagram postings and federal prosecutors want a hearing for a judge to consider modifying the conditions of his release from jail pending trial.

“On or about June 18 and 19, 2019, the defendant posted to Instagram and Facebook, commenting about this case and inviting news organizations to cover the issue,” prosecutors said in a filing the day after the most recent posting.

Stone is a longtime political advisor to Donald Trump.

“This is a violation of the current conditions of release, and the government accordingly calls it to the Court’s attention,” the filing concluded.

Prosecutors cited multiple postings.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram

Help me in this vital fight by going to StoneDefenseFund.com #rogerstonedidnothingwrong #maga @realdonaldtrump #trump

A post shared by Roger Stone (@rogerjstonejr) on

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the reasons set forth above, the government respectfully requests that this Court schedule a hearing to show cause why the defendant’s conditions of release should not be modified,” the filing said.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump supporter struggles to explain racism towards Muslim neighbor: ‘They were just — walking around’

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 20, 2019

By

In an extensive report by The New York Times, Somali refugees in St. Cloud, Minnesota lamented that they face an absurd amount of racism after fleeing ISIS and a war-torn country.

The story describes a local meeting at the Faith Lutheran Church where a free-flowing discussion about politics, abortion, and more quickly turned to discuss the so-called "refugee problem."

Nearly every person in attendance gave support to President Donald Trump. "Others said that markers of progress were more interpersonal, and they would only be comfortable in their community if the Somali-born refugees converted to Christianity," the Times wrote.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Prosecutors want hearing on revoking Roger Stone’s bail after he posted right-wing propaganda despite gag order

Published

51 mins ago

on

June 20, 2019

By

Roger Stone may have violated his gag order with Instagram postings and federal prosecutors want a hearing for a judge to consider modifying the conditions of his release from jail pending trial.

"On or about June 18 and 19, 2019, the defendant posted to Instagram and Facebook, commenting about this case and inviting news organizations to cover the issue," prosecutors said in a filing the day after the most recent posting.

Stone is a longtime political advisor to Donald Trump.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Prosecutors debunk right-wing conspiracy theory in new legal smackdown of Roger Stone

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 20, 2019

By

Federal prosecutors debunked a conspiracy theory pushed by the far-right in a new legal brief filed on Thursday.

Longtine Donald Trump political advisor Roger Stone had argued federal investigators relied upon a report from the cyber research firm Crowdstrike to conclude that Russia had hacked the Democratic National Committee.

That contention, according to federal prosecutors, is "incorrect."

"While the prosecutors did not go into detail, they noted that the investigators gathered evidence of the Russians’ involvement independently, which led to the indictment last year of 12 Russian military officials in connection with the DNC hack," Politico reported.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]