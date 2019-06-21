Quantcast
Connect with us

Protesters blockaded Hong Kong’s police headquarters to demand Carrie Lam step down

Published

1 min ago

on

Thousands of protesters blockaded Hong Kong’s police headquarters Friday evening, demanding the resignation of the city’s pro-Beijing leader and the release of demonstrators arrested during the territory’s worst political crisis in decades.

The latest protest comes after the government refused to meet the demands of demonstrators who have marched in their millions to oppose a bill that would allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland.

Opposition groups, after putting on the biggest political rallies in Hong Kong’s history, have called for the complete withdrawal of the extradition legislation and for city leader Carrie Lam to step down.

But the movement has also morphed into a wider expression of public anger at Lam and party leaders in Beijing after years of sliding political freedoms.

Throughout Friday the predominantly young, leaderless protesters used spontaneity and movement to up pressure on authorities.

Peaceful civil disobedience were used across key parts of the city’s commercial district, with a main roadway seized and two government offices briefly blocked.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the focus for the day and into the evening was the police headquarters where thousands gathered, many chanting “release the righteous” and “shame on police thugs” — references to those detained during violence last week between demonstrators and the police.

‘Flow like water’

Anger towards the city’s police has exploded since officers on June 12 used rubber bullets and tear gas to clear crowds of demonstrators from the streets.

Opposition groups have demanded an investigation into allegations of police brutality and the release of those detained during the clashes, in addition to Lam’s ouster and a cancellation of the extradition bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rights group Amnesty International said Friday it had verified multiple instances of police violence that breached international laws while the Hong Kong Bar Association added its voice to calls for an investigation into police tactics.

Crowds outside the police station grew on Friday evening as workers joined the largely student-led protest where demonstrators used metal barricades to fortify their positions and used unfurled umbrellas and masking tape to obscure CCTV cameras.

Police held back from any response and with the exception of a few thrown eggs, the demonstration remained peaceful.

Earlier in the day smaller groups of protesters briefly blocked entrances to the city’s nearby immigration and revenue departments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need to flow like water”, to be able to retreat and regroup and adapt, said protester Chris, referencing a famous quote from martial arts superstar and Hong Kong legend Bruce Lee.

Another protester likened the crowds to artificial intelligence. “They learn from themselves, nobody really teaches them, they just adapt to different situations,” said Bernard, 21.

‘Blossom everywhere’

The call for Friday’s demonstration was made by the city’s student unions, as well as informal organisers over social media and messaging apps like Telegram.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Blossom everywhere,” read a statement circulated Thursday in a Telegram chat group.

Lam has so far defied calls to step down, and while she has apologised and suspended the bill indefinitely, it has failed to quell anger. Pro-democracy demonstrators have vowed to hold another mass rally on 1 July.

Although Hong Kong was returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997, it is still administered separately under an arrangement known as “One country, two systems”.

The city enjoys freedoms unseen on the mainland but many residents have been alarmed in recent years by what they feel is a tighter grip by Beijing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opponents of the extradition bill fear it will ensnare the people of Hong Kong in mainland China’s opaque and politicised justice system, and also give Beijing a tool to target critics based in the semi-autonomous territory.

The Chinese government had supported the extradition proposal, and accused protest organisers of colluding with Western governments.

But Beijing said after the bill’s suspension that it respected and understood the decision.

Separately on Friday, former Philippine foreign minister Albert del Rosario — a critic of China’s claims in the disputed South China Sea — was denied entry into Hong Kong and deported, his lawyer said, adding that he was not given a reason for the expulsion.

Hong Kong immigration authorities did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump lashes out at the woman accusing him of rape — but his denial already includes at least one clear lie

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 21, 2019

By

In a horrifying piece for The Cut published Friday, journalist E. Jean Carroll joined the more than a dozen women who have accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault and misconduct. Her story includes one of the worst allegations yet, that Trump forced her against a wall and raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman 23 years ago as she tried to fight him off.

The article already included a denial from the White House, but after the story was published, Trump issued a new statement attacking Carroll. And it included at least one clear lie.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump wants journalist who accused him of rape to ‘pay dearly’

Published

47 mins ago

on

June 21, 2019

By

President Donald Trump angrily reacted to allegations of rape by author E. Jean Carroll.

The author wrote in New York magazine that Trump raped her in the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s.

"Carroll is now at least the 16th woman to accuse Donald Trump of sexual misconduct," the magazine noted.

The other women who have come forward are Jessica Leeds, Kristin Anderson, Jill Harth, Cathy Heller, Temple Taggart McDowell, Karena Virginia, Melinda McGillivray, Rachel Crooks, Natasha Stoynoff, Jessica Drake, Ninni Laaksonen, Summer Zervos, Juliet Huddy, Alva Johnson, and Cassandra Searles.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Sean Hannity busted offering support to Paul Manafort: ‘Anything I can do to help’

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 21, 2019

By

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link
I need your help.

Investigating Trump is a full-time job, and I want to add new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have stories coming you'll love. Join me and go ad-free, while restoring the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link