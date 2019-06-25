Questions swirl over Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s relationship with billionaire landlord

A new report draws attention to a controversial mine in Minnesota, raising questions as to whether a potential conflict of interest could have paved the way for its construction.

A conglomerate owned by Chilean billionaire Andrónico Luksic purchased a $5.5 million house in Washington shortly before President Donald Trump assumed office, according to the New York Times. The home was then rented to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, respectively the new president’s son-in-law and daughter, raising questions about whether a potential conflict of interest arose for the new administration in regards to policy pertaining to Antofagasta, the conglomerate controlled by Luksic.

“There may be nothing wrong,” Arthur Andrew Lopez, a former ethics official for the federal government, told the Times. “But it doesn’t look good.”

While there is indeed no evidence a quid pro quo arrangement was made, it is known that the Trump administration reversed course on a position taken by former President Barack Obama’s administration regarding the construction of a copper mine in Minnesota. Environmentalists were concerned that the proposed mine would cause ecological damage to the Boundary Waters, a cluster of federally-protected lakes and adjacent wilderness that lines the Minnesota-Canada border. As the Times reported:

Executives with the mining company, Antofagasta, discussed the project with senior administration officials, including the White House's top energy adviser, the emails show. Even before an interior secretary was appointed to the new administration, the department moved to re-examine leases critical to the mine, eventually restoring those that the Obama administration had declined to renew. And the Forest Service called off an environmental review that could have restricted mining, even though the agriculture secretary had told Congress that the review would proceed. An Interior Department spokesman said it simply worked to rectify "a flawed decision rushed out the door" before Mr. Trump took office. Several senior department officials with previous administrations, however, said they were surprised by the swift change of course for the little-known Minnesota project, which was not a focal point of Mr. Trump's presidential campaign.

On the one hand, it is entirely possible that the Trump administration is once again prioritizing business over the environment. Regarding the Trump administration’s instruction to the EPA to use a new method for projecting the future health risks of air pollution, acclaimed Penn State climatologist Michael E. Mann told Salon by email last month that “this is a logical next step in the effort by Trump and the polluting interests that dictate his environmental policies to dismantle the environmental protections of the past half century put in place by past both Republican and Democratic presidents.”