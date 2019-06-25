‘Quit trying to make Jared happen’: Ivanka ripped for praising her husband’s DOA peace plan for the Middle East

First daughter and senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump was mercilessly ridiculed on Tuesday after praising the so-called “peace plan” for the Middle East created by her husband, Jared Kushner.

The couple, known as Javanka, have been highly criticized for having had no government experience prior to joining the administration and needing presidential intervention after being unable to obtain security clearances.

Ivanka tweeted a quote from her husband at the “Peace to Prosperity workshop today in Bahrain” and urged her Twitter followers to watch his full speech.

Kushner’s plan was rejected by the Palestinians before even being released.

Here is some of what people were saying about the Ivanka and Jared:

"Except journalists that the Saudis don't like. Them, well, we feed them to the bonesaws." — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) June 25, 2019

Jamal Khashoggi — valeriemartin (@valeriemartin) June 26, 2019



Where is the body? — citizen222 (@citizen2221) June 25, 2019

Accessory after the fact. pic.twitter.com/TcrZVyjoup — Emily A. (@emzorbit) June 26, 2019

She doesn't care. There's no photo ops and fancy dinners at the border. — Jennifer (@jerseymom473) June 25, 2019

Absolutely but spoken in a high pitch voice! — LULUFRENCH (@LuluBackTown) June 25, 2019

Quit trying to make Jared happen, Ivanka. — GetOrganizedBK (@Getorgbk) June 25, 2019

"And most of all, we want to ensure our good friend MbS in Saudi Arabia keeps writing us checks!" — Susan Crawford (@envisione) June 25, 2019

Yeah, we all agree on the goals, but most don't believe Jared can reach them. No talent or expertise. — MacMillan (@macmillanach) June 25, 2019



SDNY indictments can’t come soon enough. #TrumpCrimeSyndicate — Mary Beth (@MaryBet05592892) June 26, 2019

If we were a humane people, we would not have the blood of 7 dead children on our hands. — Kehlus Zeta (@zeta12364) June 26, 2019

Maybe Jared's Dad can buy him this too like Harvard? — G$ (@GFM311) June 26, 2019

Except Hondurans, Salvadorans, Mexicans……. — Janeal Dame (@janeal_dame) June 25, 2019

@jaredkushner would make a better mannequin in the window at Macy’s than he does a diplomat. #failure — Stacy Jenel Smith (@beckandsmith) June 25, 2019

Peace in the Middle East requires a 2 state solution between the Palestinians and Israelis. — Kimberly (@Royalstar2363) June 25, 2019

And the kids in cages at our border?? — Erin (@erinboum) June 25, 2019

The Jared Need Me Some Saudi Cash Yo Tour. — Jen Henning (@JenHenning3) June 26, 2019

take the baba out of his mouth..we'll understand better. — jeremy k. stout (@73stout) June 25, 2019

Except how can we believe he wants that when he seems to be doing everything he can to sow division. He is either lying or severely incompetent OR BOTH. Most likely the latter. — Make US Hope Again (@makeushopeagain) June 25, 2019

How about peace, security and prosperity for the duds in the @realDonaldTrump concentration camps? — Progressive Veterans (@VetsForObama) June 25, 2019

When you can't get security clearances without daddy's help, you shouldn't be deciding policy. In fact you shouldn't be there at all! — Barb B (@babsbruno) June 26, 2019

Hi @IvankaTrump: the killers your husband's pal MBS sent to Istanbul had to barbecue the dismembered pieces of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi's body for 3 days at the Saudi consul's home to fully incinerate his body. At what minute in Jared's speech does this come up? https://t.co/pppiYCNVdt — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 26, 2019

Um…no…you don't. Your only aim is to aid the Israel land grab. https://t.co/nGAfhk1V1T — Interim President Of The US🌹🏴 (@HDGregg) June 25, 2019

This one thinks she's a Disney princess, when she is really the greedy Complicita, chief sidekick of the weak-chinned villain. https://t.co/ICEXmdF0zL — Trillian Astra (@ReneeStLouis) June 25, 2019

You and Kushner should not be in the White House. You have enriched yourself at the taxpayer expense. You are the swamp. Get out of Washington. https://t.co/HgY2RFOOVD — Nancy 🌻 (@tckalways) June 25, 2019

Jared Kushner at a peace and prosperity Workshop is like sending your introspective child who never talks to summer camp so that he can learn basket weaving and maybe talk to some other children. https://t.co/SBLohSQuXi — Dave Matt (@davematt88) June 26, 2019

You can start with peace for those kids at the border, sunshine. Otherwise, you are just a hypocrite like your philandering, serial rapist dad. https://t.co/Jc2UAyhLHS — ReasonisNeeded (@NeededReason) June 25, 2019