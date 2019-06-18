‘Race Traitor’: Far-right UK student jailed for more than four years over Prince Harry online posts
A far-right university student who called Prince Harry a race traitor and created an image of him with a pistol to his head was on Tuesday jailed in Britain for more than four years.
Michal Szewczuk, 19, posted the image, which also featured a blood-splattered swastika, on microblogging platform Gab in August last year, months after the prince married mixed-race actress Meghan Markle.
Szewczuk, who was jailed for four years and three months, pleaded guilty to two counts of encouraging terrorism and five counts of possession of terrorist material, including the White Resistance Manual and an Al-Qaeda manual.
The teenager moved to Britain from Poland when he was 10, and now lives in Leeds in northern England.
He was sentenced at the London’s Old Bailey court alongside 18-year-old Oskar Dunn-Koczorowski, who admitted two counts of encouraging terrorism after the pair engaged in the same online chatrooms.
Judge Rebecca Poulet called the posts “abhorrent as well as criminal by reason of their clear intention to encourage terrorist acts”.
“Individuals were urged to go out and commit appalling acts of violence on others for no reason that can ever be understood by any right-thinking individuals,” she added.
Dunn-Koczorowski received an 18-month jail term.
