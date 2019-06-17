Rachel Maddow gets to the bottom about why Trump ‘freaked out’ so much at report U.S. hacked Russia
MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Monday examined the motivations for President Donald Trump freaking out over the latest bombshell New York Times revelations about his Russia policy.
Maddow identified two key takeaways for her viewers.
“The weird things here are two things about the way the story has broken and both have to do with President Trump,” she noted.
“The first really strange thing about the reaction is President Trump’s response to it online. This story apparently sort of made him flip out,” she said, putting his Twitter reactions on screen.
Do you believe that the Failing New York Times just did a story stating that the United States is substantially increasing Cyber Attacks on Russia. This is a virtual act of Treason by a once great paper so desperate for a story, any story, even if bad for our Country…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
…..ALSO, NOT TRUE! Anything goes with our Corrupt News Media today. They will do, or say, whatever it takes, with not even the slightest thought of consequence! These are true cowards and without doubt, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019
“Why is the president so freaked out by this news article?” Maddow wondered.
“First of all, if The Times report being something that is not true and the U.S. hasn’t developed this capacity, why would it be treason for The New York Times to report that the U.S. has done this?” she wondered. “It would be treason? Really?”
“Also, why are you so flipped out about the potential consequence?” she asked. “What do you think the consequence might be of Russia thinking we have upped our cyber capacity against them?”
“What’s the scary consequence for you? The president is reacting to this like this is the worst thing in the world to have a new offensive capacity towards Russia. Why is that so scary to you that that’s in the paper?” she continued.
“It’s a weird response from the president, what is he worried is going to happen now that that’s public news? What do you think the consequence is going to be of Russia learning we have done this?” she asked.
“The other weird part is the president might have freaked out about this news. He might have first learned it from The New York Times,” Maddow noted. “Cybercommand may have been doing this and developing this offensive capacity in Russia without ever telling him that is what they were doing.”
Watch:
Maddow slams Trump’s era of government officials ‘saving the country from the commander-in-chief’ with leaks
Rachel Maddow on Monday worried about the pattern of government officials leaking to the press to stop President Donald Trump from sabotaging United States' interests to help Russia.
The MSNBC anchor broke down the key questions raised by the bombshell New York Times report that officials were keeping secrets from Trump to protect U.S. interests.
Maddow reminded of a June 2017 story by Michael Isikoff.
Breaking Banner
Trump angrily demands newspaper reveal unnamed sources behind bombshell report on his Russia policy
President Donald Trump on Monday evening again lashed out at The New York Times for reporting on his Russia policy.
"The story in The New York Times about the U.S. escalating attacks on Russia’s power grid is fake news, and the failing New York Times knows it," Trump argued in a tweet sent after 10 p.m.
"They should immediately release their sources which, if they exist at all, which I doubt, are phony," he continued.
"Times must be held fully accountable," he demanded.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1140804748423118848
Breaking Banner
Trump seethes and calls Fox ‘fake news’ after seeing a story that made him mad
Trouble appears to be brewing between President Donald Trump and the cable news station he loves: Fox News.
In a tweet Monday night, the president lashed out at the network over its polling and called it “fake news’ — an epithet he usually reserves for mainstream outlets:
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1140768516288782336?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Media Matters for America Senior Fellow Matthew Gertz, who has previously noted that Trump appears to record news segments and watch them a few hours later, suggested that the president appeared to be reacting to an earlier segment from Special Report with Bret Baier. The segment showed that, even according to Fox News’ polling, Trump trails every single leading candidate in the Democratic field in head-to-head matchups.