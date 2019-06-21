Rap superstar Cardi B indicted over strip club brawl
A grand jury has indicted Cardi B over her alleged involvement in a New York strip club brawl, a spokeswoman for Queens prosecutors said Friday, with court documents showing 14 new counts including two felonies against the rap superstar.
Initially facing only misdemeanor charges over the 2018 incident, the Bronx rapper in April had rejected a plea deal from the Queens district attorney’s office.
The new charges include two felony counts of attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, according to the case docket.
The felony classification would not spell jail time, according to New York state law, but could result in probation that could impact Cardi B’s heavy touring schedule.
Her lawyer did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment. The rapper’s arraignment is scheduled for June 25.
On August 29, 2018, Cardi B was in the Angels Strip Club in Queens when her group reportedly lobbed bottles, chairs and a hookah smoking device, which police said bruised a female employee in the legs.
That October, police charged the artist with assault and reckless endangerment over the incident.
She allegedly ordered an attack on two sisters working at the club because one of them slept with her husband, the rapper Offset.
Born Belcalis Almanzar to a Dominican father and Trinidadian mother, Cardi B’s meteoric rise to fame sparked during her days as a stripper, when she carved out a social media personality on platforms including Instagram.
She is no stranger to controversy — she was involved in a fracas with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj at New York Fashion Week in September, later taking to Instagram to say that the older Minaj had questioned her parenting skills.
Cardi B has not yet publicly spoken of her heightened legal battle, having become the first female rapper to be named Songwriter of the Year during the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers Rhythm & Soul Music Awards in California on Thursday night.
Cannabis stock plunges on Canopy Growth’s disappointing results
Canopy Growth's share price plunged Friday after it released disappointing financial results, despite surging sales of cannabis -- eight months after recreational pot was legalized in Canada.
The company lost four times more than analysts had been expecting, even as production of the new cash crop jumped.
Canopy's share price fell nearly nine percent in New York to US$39.97 at midday, after the company late Thursday reported a loss of Can$323 million in the fourth quarter, far more than the Can$54 million loss in the same period last year
The company blamed higher costs for sales and marketing .
‘Girl, bye!’ Watch CNN’s April Ryan tell Sarah Sanders off and mock her farewell party
In a new video posted to Instagram on Friday, CNN’s April Ryan lambasted outgoing White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders for failing to do her job as the possibility of outright war with Iran has dramatically increased.
“I’m on a cross-country flight and very disturbed that in the midst of serious issues of possible strikes against Iran that there was no briefing by Sarah Huckabee Sanders. In over 100+ days, the day that she should have had a briefing, she didn’t. Serious issues of life and death. Serious issues of war. And this administration chooses not to brief the American public?” she said. “Shame.”
Fox News fans melt down on Brett Kavanaugh for siding with Mississippi black man convicted by all-white juries
Responding an article reporting on a major Supreme Court decision that found racial bias in case of a Mississippi black man convicted six times by all-white juries, Fox News fans lashed at out at recently-appointed conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh for writing the majority opinion.
According to Fox, the Supreme Court tossed out the murder conviction of Curtis Flowers, who was tried multiple times for the 1996 murder of four people in a furniture store in Mississippi and has been sitting on death row for 22 years.