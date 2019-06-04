Quantcast
Connect with us

Reckless Trump is driving America into something far worse than the Great Depression: Paul Krugman

Published

2 hours ago

on

In a column for the New York Times, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman claimed that an unfettered Donald Trump is setting the stage for  a second Great Depression — only this one will be much worse.

Noting that Trump’s plan to slam Mexico with tariffs “will reduce the living standards of most Americans, destroy many jobs in U.S. manufacturing, and hurt farmers,” Krugman said that is the least of our problems.

“Trump says that ‘TARIFF is a beautiful word indeed,’ but the actual history of U.S. tariffs isn’t pretty — and not just because tariffs, whatever the tweeter in chief says, are in practice taxes on Americans, not foreigners. In fact, it’s now a good bet that Trump’s tariffs will more than wipe out whatever breaks middle-class Americans got from the 2017 tax cut,” Krugman wrote.

Using not-too-distant history as his guide, the economist made the case that Trump’s heedless actions may cause another worldwide economic meltdown.

“By deploying tariffs as a bludgeon against whatever he doesn’t like, Trump is returning America to the kind of irresponsibility it displayed after World War I — irresponsibility that, while obviously not the sole or even the main cause of the Great Depression, the rise of fascism and the eventual coming of World War II, helped create the environment for these disasters,” he wrote, adding, “Part of the problem was that U.S. tariffs were met with retaliation; even before the Depression struck, the world was engaged in a gradually escalating trade war.”

“So am I saying that Trump is repeating the policy errors America made a century ago? No. This time it’s much worse,” he explained. “While Warren Harding wasn’t a very good president, he didn’t routinely abrogate international agreements in a fit of pique. While America in the 1920s failed to help build international institutions, it didn’t do a Trump and actively try to undermine them.”

You can read more here.

 

 

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s how House Democrats can cripple Trump — without Mueller’s help

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

In a column for the Washington Post, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin complimented House Democrats for their plan to hold hearings on special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the campaign and administration of Donald Trump -- and suggested they can do additional damage to the president's reputation without him.

In an interview with former prosecutor Mimi Rocah, Rubin said the attorney saw this as a good first step to educate the public about what the Mueller report actually states, with Rocah suggesting, "Having non-partisan former prosecutors explain how Trump’s conduct constitutes obstruction of justice in ways that Mueller felt he could not makes total sense,” while stating the scheduled appearance of Watergate figure John Dean added an interesting twist.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump gloated about John McCain’s cancer and cruelly mocked Meghan for crying: Michael Wolff

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

In the latest tell-all book about the Trump presidency, "Siege: Trump Under Fire," journalist Michael Wolff claims that Donald Trump leveled mean insults at everyone in his vicinity -- including supporters.

The Daily Mail reports that the book includes incidents in which Trump meanly mocked prominent figures, including Meghan McCain, around her father's death.

"When she hears my name she always looks like she's going to cry. Like her father," Trump allegedly said. He also made fun of her weight, nicknaming her "donut."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Paul Manafort to be held in solitary confinement in notoriously violent Rikers jail

Published

40 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's former campaign advisor, Paul Manafort, is likely to end up in Rikers Island, the notorious New York City jail, reports the New York Times.

Manafort has been serving his seven-and-a-half year long prison sentence in Pennsylvania. However, he was also indicted on mortgage fraud charges by the Manhattan district attorney. Those charges ensure he'll still spend time in prison even if he's pardoned on federal charges by Donald Trump.

While the 70-year-old awaits arraignment on those charges, he'll likely be housed in Rikers, the Times notes.

Continue Reading

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 