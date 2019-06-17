Record plunge in manufacturing for New York region: NY Fed
Manufacturing activity in New York State took a record dive this month and fell into contraction, suddenly reversing recent gains, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported Monday.
The surprising drop was another worrying sign for the US manufacturing sector, a day ahead of the start of a Federal Reserve meeting that comes as markets clamor for signs the central bank will cut interest rates soon to preserve economic growth.
Manufacturing has been a weak spot for the American economy this year as global demand slows and President Donald Trump pursues a multi-front trade war with some of America’s largest trading partners.
However the survey coincided with Trump’s recent threat to impose tariffs on Mexican imports in a battle over immigration policy — threats he has since withdrawn for now.
“This looks awful but it won’t last,” Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said in a client note.
“President Trump tweeted the tariff threat on May 30 and abandoned it June 7. During that period, businesses appear to have panicked.”
The Empire State Manufacturing Survey hit its lowest level since late 2016, reflecting steep drop-offs in new orders, order backlogs and employment, the regional reserve bank reported.
The general business conditions index of the Empire State Manufacturing Survey dropped a stunning 26 points to a reading of negative 8.6. Regional manufacturing surveys can be subject to volatility.
The Empire index was also in the red for much of the period between 2015 and 2017.
New York is the third-largest economy among US states but is only America’s eighth-largest manufacturer, behind industrial powerhouses like California, Texas, Ohio and Illinois, Commerce Department data show.
– Mixed signals –
Similar indicators for the Chicago and Philadelphia regions rose in May and the Fed last week reported that nationwide US manufacturing had shown a mild uptick last month.
But this failed to offset a painful drop in April — part of a string of weak results early in the year.
And, while it continues to show expansion, the closely-watched manufacturing index from the Institute for Supply Management slowed in May for the second straight month, confirming a downward trend.
Fed watchers do not expect the central bank to cut rates this week but policymakers have dropped hints they are inching closer toward what would be their first rate cut in more than a decade.
The Fed raised rates nine times over the last three and a half years as the economy recovered and put millions of Americans back to work. But Trump’s aggressive tariff policies have shaken confidence and some central bankers have begun to acknowledge a chill in the air.
Meanwhile, the world’s largest economy is sending mixed signals. Surveys of consumer confidence and business activity are running hot, unemployment is still near 50-year lows, and consumer spending continues apace.
But elsewhere the news has not been so good. Economic growth in the second quarter could be half the pace of the first and business investment has declined.
Trump has also warned he could jack up tariffs on another $300 billion in Chinese goods, something that would no doubt send shockwaves through the global economy.
And at the same time, recession indicators are flashing warnings, showing rising odds of a downturn in the next 12 months.
Egypt’s ousted President Mohammed Morsi collapses and dies in court, state TV says
Mohammed Morsi, the former Egyptian president who was ousted by the military in 2013, has died after collapsing in court, state TV said on Monday.
Egypt's public broadcaster said the 67-year-old former president was attending a session in his trial on espionage charges when he blacked out and then died. His body was taken to a hospital, it said.
Morsi, who hailed from Egypt's largest Islamist group, the now outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, was elected president in 2012 in the country's first free elections following the ouster the year before of longtime leader Hosni Mubarak.
NBC SCOTUS reporter Pete Williams: ‘I don’t know what the Court wins’ in anti-gay Sweetcakes case ‘except time’
NBC News' Pete Williams has won three national news Emmy awards. He has a reputation for offering very factual reports with little to no personal opinion. Williams for decades has primarily covered the U.S. Supreme Court and Justice Department.Monday morning on MSNBC Williams gave his report on the Supreme Court's order in the "Sweetcakes" case, involving an Oregon Christian couple who refused to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. The case is exceptionally more complicated than that – including alleged doxxing of the same-sex couple and the subsequent death threats they say they received.The U.S. Supreme Court set aside the $135,000 the anti-gay bakers, Melissa and Aaron Klein of Sweetcakes by Melissa, were ordered to pay to the same-sex couples they refused, and told the lower court to re-examine the case in light of the SCOTUS ruling in favor of Colorado anti-gay Christian baker Jack Phillips – which the court had originally made clear applied only to the Phillips case. The Court ruled Phillips was the victim of anti-religious animus by the state.Now, Pete Williams appears to be wondering about the Supreme Court's order, sending the case back to a lower court for review.Asked what today's decision means, Williams responds, "I'm not sure," then delivered his report."So today the Supreme Court sent this Oregon case back with instructions to reconsider in light of the Colorado case, but none of the infirmities that existed in the Colorado case are present in the Oregon case, so I'm not exactly sure what the Oregon courts are going to conclude from this," Williams told viewers."My guess is that if the state sues again, and it probably will, the Oregon courts will rule the same way and the case will come back here," meaning to the Supreme Court."I don't know what the [Supreme] Court gains here other than perhaps time, and letting other cases like this percolate up," Williams said.Exactly.It would appear the Supreme Court is attempting to lay the groundwork for special religious rights that would supersede the rights of LGBTQ people to not be discriminated against.It would appear Williams might agree.Watch:
Cops briefly suspended after video of them beating 16-year-old girl goes viral
Officers in Lansing, Michigan, were placed on leave after video appeared on social media showing them striking a 16-year-old girl, reports WILX.
The officers approached a home where they suspected the girl and a 14-year-old boy -- wanted on probation violations, escape from custody, and runaway warrants -- were staying, police said.
The teens tried to flee, but were captured soon after. After the girl resisted being put into a police car, video shows an officer beat her on the leg.