Rep. Ted Lieu asks special counsel to bring the hammer down on Jared Kushner for Hatch Act violations
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) and Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) have asked the Office of Special Counsel to open an investigation into Jared Kushner for alleged violations of the Hatch Act.
According to the congressmen, Kushner violated the law by “engaging in prohibited campaign fundraising activities.”
Reports have suggested that Kushner has used his official role in the White House to aid President Donald Trump’s reelection effort.
Last week the Office of Special Counsel took the unprecedented step of recommending Kellyanne Conway's removal from service for violations of the Hatch Act.
We have reason to believe Jared Kushner is also violating the Hatch Act, so @tedlieu and I just requested an investigation pic.twitter.com/rFIUuZLWwD
— Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) June 17, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
NEW: @RepDonBeyer & @RepTedLieu ask Office of Special Counsel to investigate whether WH senior advisor Jared Kushner has violated Hatch Act by “engaging in prohibited campaign fundraising activities,” citing news reports Kushner used his official office to aid Trump's campaign.
— John R Parkinson (@jparkABC) June 17, 2019
Reps. Don Beyer (D-VA) and Ted Lieu (D-CA) are asking the Office of Special Counsel to investigate Jared Kushner for possible violations of the Hatch Act related to fundraising for the Trump campaign.
— Anita Kumar (@anitakumar01) June 17, 2019