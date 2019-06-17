Rep. Ted Lieu asks special counsel to bring the hammer down on Jared Kushner for Hatch Act violations

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) and Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) have asked the Office of Special Counsel to open an investigation into Jared Kushner for alleged violations of the Hatch Act.

According to the congressmen, Kushner violated the law by “engaging in prohibited campaign fundraising activities.”

Reports have suggested that Kushner has used his official role in the White House to aid President Donald Trump’s reelection effort.

NEW: @RepDonBeyer & @RepTedLieu ask Office of Special Counsel to investigate whether WH senior advisor Jared Kushner has violated Hatch Act by “engaging in prohibited campaign fundraising activities,” citing news reports Kushner used his official office to aid Trump's campaign. — John R Parkinson (@jparkABC) June 17, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT