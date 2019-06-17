Quantcast
Rep. Ted Lieu asks special counsel to bring the hammer down on Jared Kushner for Hatch Act violations

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) and Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) have asked the Office of Special Counsel to open an investigation into Jared Kushner for alleged violations of the Hatch Act.

According to the congressmen, Kushner violated the law by “engaging in prohibited campaign fundraising activities.”

Reports have suggested that Kushner has used his official role in the White House to aid President Donald Trump’s reelection effort.

Last week the Office of Special Counsel took the unprecedented step of recommending Kellyanne Conway's removal from service for violations of the Hatch Act.

‘Black students don’t tip’: Texas restaurant says forcing African-American kids to pay gratuity is not racist

Published

39 mins ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

A restaurant in Cypress, Texas has come under fire after an employee allegedly said that black students "don't tip."

Brittany Blakney told KPRC that she and her friends went to Locatelli’s restaurant to celebrate graduating from Prairie View A&M University.

Blakney said that she was surprised to find out that the server had already added a 15% gratuity to her check.

“He said, 'Black students from Prairie View don’t tip,'” she recalled.

Supreme Court rejects Virginia GOP’s last-ditch attempt to block fair legislative elections

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 17, 2019

By

On Monday, the Supreme Court handed down their decision in Virginia House of Delegates v. Bethune-Hill, shutting down the Virginia GOP's last ditch effort to rig the upcoming state legislative election taking place this November.

In 5-4 decision, the justices held that the House of Delegates has no standing to appeal the decision made by the lower court. The vote broke along unusual lines, with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg writing for a majority with Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Clarence Thomas, and Neil Gorsuch, and Justice Samuel Alito writing a dissent joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer and Brett Kavanaugh.

