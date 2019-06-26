Quantcast
Reporting team that busted Trump's tax secrets crumbles — thanks to 'wrecking ball' NYT journalist

12 mins ago

In October 2018, The New York Times published a landmark story on how President Donald Trump and his siblings committed large-scale tax fraud in the 1990s to maximize their inheritance.

Even for a story about Trump, who is seemingly invulnerable to financial scandal, it was hugely consequential — among other things, it led to Trump’s sister resigning as a federal judge — and the reporters won a Pulitzer Prize for their efforts.

Unfortunately, things went downhill from there. According to The Daily Beast, the hard-hitting team responsible for the story shortly collapsed after one of the reporters, David Barstow, flouted Times ethics rules to try to profit off the story.

Specifically, Barstow tried to pursue a deal to ghostwrite a book on the story with the anonymous source — which is not allowed by the paper — and at one point even showed up unannounced at the source’s house.

Current and former editors of the paper were stunned at this behavior from Barstow, who was the first reporter in history to win four Pulitzers.

“I’m astonished at the idea that any reporter involved in a sensitive investigative project for an organization like the New York Times would attempt to go separately to sources and try and profit from them,” said former public editor Clark Hoyt.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, his colleagues agreed that Barstow is a highly skilled journalist, but characterized him as a “wrecking ball” who is difficult to work with in group projects.

Barstow’s partners on the Trump story were Russ Buettner, who has been reporting on Trump’s finances for three years, and Susanne Craig, who is known for her investigative work into the 2008 financial crisis.

2 mins ago

June 26, 2019

President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Twitter of "censoring" him in an angry rant on Fox Business.

During an interview with Fox Business's Maria Bartiromo, the president said that Twitter was intentionally lowering his follower count, which he claimed made it "harder for me to get out the message."

Even though Trump currently has more than 61 million people following him on Twitter, he claimed that he should have much more and said that Twitter executives were to blame.

"These people are all Democrats, it's totally biased towards Democrats," the president fumed. "If I announced tomorrow that I was a liberal Democrat i would pick up 5,000 followers!"

Joe Biden's 'Jim Crow moment' was dreadful — but he may be Democrats' best shot at beating Trump

39 mins ago

June 26, 2019

The Democratic Party's presidential nomination and the White House are Joe Biden's to win — unless he sabotages himself.

Last Tuesday while speaking at a fundraising speech in New York, Biden reflected on his early career in the Senate, working alongside Sen. James Eastland of Mississippi and and Sen. Herman Talmadge of Georgia, a pair of old-line segregationists:

I was in a caucus with James O. Eastland. He never called me 'boy,' he always called me 'son.' Well guess what? At least there was some civility. We got things done. We didn't agree on much of anything. We got things done. We got it finished. But today, you look at the other side and you're the enemy. Not the opposition, the enemy. We don't talk to each other anymore.

