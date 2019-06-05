Reproductive clinic worker faces threats of ‘murder’ after anti-abortion protester violates restraining order
A staffer at an abortion clinic in Charleston, West Virginia is reportedly facing physical threats after an anti-abortion protester revealed her identity on Facebook, breaking a restraining order.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported that anti-abortion protester Derrick Evans broke a restraining order filed by Jamie Miller, who works at the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia.
According to a motion filed in court this week, Evans continued stalking and harassing Miller after she filed the restraining order. The motion also states that Evans posted video of Miller to his Facebook account, which has 11,000 followers. Miller said she received threats from Miller’s followers on Facebook.
“Why does that lady have the right to life and not the babies that come to that abortion clinic!” one Facebook commenter wrote, according to the motion. “If you murder her can we call it abortion!!”
The Gazette-Mail noted that Evans faces “fines and incarceration” if he is found to have violated the restraining order.
WATCH: Texas school cuts mic on valedictorian after she says names of black men killed by alleged racists
Valedictorian Rooha Hagher said that officials at Emmett J. Conrad High School in Dallas cut her microphone after she spoke out on behalf of black men whose deaths were allegedly caused by racism.
Hagher explained to KXAS that she and her family moved from Iran when she was 12 to escape religious persecution.
"So it felt really surreal just because to think that around 3 years ago and now, I’m here, like, making As, writing essays and now being the valedictorian of my class," Hagher explained.
Ex-evangelist rains holy Hell on Franklin Graham for getting in bed with the president
Appearing On MSNBC's "Am Joy," a former evangelist rained holy Hell on evangelicals who still support Donald Trump despite his almost countless number of sins that they normally would abhor.
Along the way, Frank Schaeffer, who left the church and now professes to be an atheist, took a shot at diehard Trump fan Franklin Graham.
Addressing Graham's Days of Prayer, where he is imploring followers to pray for Trump, Schaeffer expressed disgust.
"Evangelicals who are more progressive unite in not only opposing Donald Trump but the kind of compassionate Christianity that is revolted by children in cages, by the overt racism and the call to white nationalism," he raged. "Sadly that is not the Trump voter."