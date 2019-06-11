Republican Jim Jordan skips 9/11 responders hearing a day after accusing Democrats of having no priorities

On Monday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) wanted to make perfectly clear that he thought the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing with Richard Nixon’s former White House Counsel John Dean was a complete waste of time.

“I don’t know if they accomplished anything, but this is their pattern,” said Jordan, complaining that all Democrats wanted to do with their committee power was hurt President Donald Trump.

So it was a notable when just a day later, when his committee held an emotional hearing about getting health care for 9/11 first responders sickened by their exposure to toxic dust and chemicals at Ground Zero, Jordan was nowhere to be found:

When it came time to discuss a concrete issue that had nothing to do with Trump investigations, House Democrats were there — and Jordan, for all his bluster, was not.